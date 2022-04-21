We are, like every week, a few days away from resuming school activities. Certainly it is not possible for all people to have a vacation break according to the school calendar, which includes Holy Week and the eighth of Easter. Some workers were only able to enjoy at least the break for the days of the Easter triduum: Holy Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Anyway. Mental health is no exception.

People schedule themselves to go out of town, or just take a break at home. A sign of good mental health is even having the ability to enjoy moments of leisure and recreation. It is not always easy for a person to allow himself a moment of rest, it is even thought that it is wrong to “be doing nothing”, and without realizing it we end up submerged in a frenetic activism that consumes our energies, leaving us at the mercy of a distaste for things. that we usually do, even suffering from diseases associated with stress.

For the sociologist Christine Chevalier, leisure is a set of occupations to which the individual can devote himself completely voluntarily after having freed himself from his professional, family and social obligations. It can be both to rest, to have fun and feel relaxed, to develop her information or to participate voluntarily in the social life of her community. As we see, whether we choose one option or another, leisure time is in no way a loss, but is destined for a good purpose.

Like many things in man’s life, of course he is not exempt from corruption. Anyway.

This vacation break is also the opportunity to spend time with the family, to spend time with friends. Activities as simple as a board game at home, or a walk outdoors with friends or acquaintances promote cohesion and social unity. It raises the feeling of well-being in people’s lives, and allows them to return with renewed spirits to the daily activities mentioned at the beginning.

I also want to mention that, at the same time, these are days that resistance uses to desist from follow-up in psychotherapeutic treatment. In the unconscious there are no vacations, and the emotional life is still very active. Of course, each case would have to be seen, but it is always advisable to agree with the therapist.

If he got sick with a sore throat two days before the vacation break, would he stop his antibiotics just to take a break? Surely she would be careful to put her medicine in her travel bag. In the same way, although they are dates to relax and get out of the routine a bit, you can continue with your psychotherapeutic treatment.

In conclusion, the vacation period is not exactly an occasion to neglect the treatment in which each one is, in this case I want to refer to the processes of psychotherapy. In dialogue with their psychotherapist, each one can agree on what is best for them.

Finding spaces for recreation promotes the healthy development of the personality, reduces isolation, unites family, friends and different groups more, which benefits society as a whole. It improves the quality of life and helps to give a feeling of well-being.

May they continue to be very profitable days for all. Until next week.