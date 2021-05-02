This weekend, many Spaniards have been able to enjoy a two-day long weekend to be public holiday on Saturday, May 1, Labor Day. Thus, they have also been able to enjoy Mother’s Day, celebrated this Sunday, May 2. For its part, the Community of Madrid is the only region that will have a three-day long weekend because the regional government has moved the holiday from May 2, the day of the Community of Madrid, to Monday 3.

The next national bridge will be in October

On Monday August 16th will be festival in Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands and Castilla y Léon, who have decided to move the festival to this day Assumption of the Virgin, Celebrated on August 15th. However, the rest of the regions have decided to move the holiday to another time, so that Monday will be working.

To enjoy a new national bridge we will have to wait for October 12 °, National Holiday of Spain, which will fall Tuesday, so some will be able to chain three days of rest. Later, It will be a holiday throughout Spain on Monday, November 1, All Saints’ Day, and the first week of December another bridge will arrive. The 6th of December, Constitution day, it will be Monday, and the 8, Immaculate Day, Wednesday, so four days of rest can be chained.