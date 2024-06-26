Anyone who goes on holiday and intends to refresh themselves in a service area of ​​the peninsula’s motorway network must expect a hefty bill. This is confirmed by the latest Altroconsumo survey in 22 service areas between Milan, Naples, Rome and Venice which shows that in the classic quick snack in the rest areas considered the average price of a sandwich stands at around 7 euros, compared to 4 .20 euros of a normal bar: this means that in fact on the motorway you spend around 70% more than in the bar near your home. It’s no better for those who decide to have breakfast: for a cappuccino you have to pay an average of 1.84 euros, while for a croissant 1.72 euros, 12% and 26% more respectively. Furthermore, for a smooth coffee, the average expense stands at 1.35 euros, or 14% more. Not only that, if you want to quench your thirst, even simple bottled water can be “salty”. Still or sparkling, water in service areas costs on average over 3 euros per litre, compared to 0.67 euros per liter in the supermarket.

In the Altroconsumo analysis, carbonated drinks (orange soda and cola) were also taken into consideration and there was no shortage of surprises: these products, in fact, present in various formats from 500 to 330ml, cost around 8 euros per litre.

Those who want to treat themselves to a bit of relief from the heat and buy a packaged ice cream must take into account an average expense of 3 euros, with an average price per kilo of 38.51 euros. As regards savory snacks, an average of 3.13 euros is spent on a bag of chips, with an average price per kilo of 23.08 euros. Finally, to buy a chocolate bar of around 100 g, on the motorway you spend an average of 3.70 euros, but prices can vary from 1.20 to as much as 6.29 euros.