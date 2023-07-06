Summer is the time when many families go on a trip. Throughout the year people prepare their long-awaited summer vacations in other countries or exotic places. At this time the same doubts always arise about whether the unemployed who are receiving a benefit can travel abroad.

The Public State Employment Service (SEPE) clarifies that those citizens who receive unemployment or some other unemployment benefit have to follow a series of steps if they travel abroad depending on their situation. The SEPE explains that depending on the time they stay abroad and the reason that led them to make this trip, they must comply with certain obligations.

These trips can be for vacations, to visit a relative or for a job interview. These may be some of the reasons why a citizen travels outside of Spain temporarily. What many wonder is if they can make these trips if they receive unemployment, unemployment benefits or active insertion income (RAI).

As SEPE clarifies, those citizens who are receiving an unemployment benefit can travel outside the country. What they should take into account is the time they are going to spend abroad, since depending on the days they stay abroad, different situations may arise. There are cases in which the benefit can be suspended or that the person involved loses it permanently.

15 days trips



A person who is collecting unemployment benefits can be out of the country for a maximum of 15 days, regardless of the reason. In this case, she must inform the SEPE and she will be able to continue collecting her benefit without problems.

The affected person has the possibility of going abroad for a period of no more than 15 calendar days for only once a year, provided that this does not imply a breach of their obligations. Therefore, 15 days is the maximum time that a person who collects unemployment has to go abroad in a year. They are calendar days, so they can be used in parts (in a month, you can use 10 days, and at another time of the year, the remaining five days).

The communication must be made at the employment office so that during those days abroad they do not take any mandatory summons or training course.

Trips of more than 15 days and up to a maximum of 90 days a year



If the trip lasts more than 15 days and less than 90, it can be done without the need to justify the reason, but prior authorization must be requested and the unemployment, subsidy or RAI payment will be suspended until the return to Spain.

In these cases, the contributory benefit or subsidy will be interrupted and payment will be resumed upon return to Spain, provided that 90 days have not been exceeded. The affected party must communicate the departure with the document of communication of departure abroad.

If the trip abroad is for a period of more than 90 days and it is not to work, look for work, carry out studies that improve their professional preparation, or for international cooperation actions, the benefit will be extinguished.

one year trips



If the reason for moving abroad is to work or look for a job, to carry out studies that improve training or for an international cooperation action, the interruption of the payment of the benefit or subsidy can be requested, but always for justified reasons and up to a maximum of one year in duration. When you return to Spain there are two possibilities:

– If the person has been abroad for less than a year and upon returning to Spain cannot find a job. He can request that the benefit or subsidy that was interrupted before he left be paid again.

– If the person has been out of Spain for more than a year and when they return they do not have a job. In this case, the right to unemployment benefit is extinguished and it can no longer be collected. And it is that the suspension of unemployment can be maintained for up to a year maximum, when that period passes the unemployment is extinguished.

If the beneficiary is Spanish and returns from a country outside the European Union, Australia or Switzerland, they may be entitled to a subsidy for returned emigrants. If you have been working and making contributions in the EU, you could request recognition of those contributions once in Spain.