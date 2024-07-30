Holidays: In 2023, more than 36 million suitcases were lost, damaged or delivered late

More than 36 million; this is the number of suitcases that were lost, damaged or delivered late last year*. A nightmare for those who travel by plane and it is not surprising to see how even in Italy more and more holidaymakers are trying to protect themselves with travel insurance; according to the analysis of Easy.it in June 2024 the request for these insurance products increased by 10% compared to the same period last year.

“The travel insurance protect the insured from a wide range of unforeseen events that can ruin a holiday, including the loss, theft or delayed delivery of luggage”, explains Andrea GhizzoniManaging Director of insurance Easy.it. “In cases like these, the insurance intervenes not only by reimbursing the value of the goods contained, but also by covering the expenses incurred for basic necessities.”

Lost Baggage Insurance: What They Cover and What They Don’t

L’Lost baggage insurance It is a coverage that is normally offered as an extension of the traditional travel insurance policy and protects the insured both in the event of loss, damage or delayed delivery of suitcases by the air carrier, and in the event of theft of luggage during the holiday. In the event of permanent loss or theft, the policy will reimburse, within the limits of the maximums, the value of the lost goods.

Beware of exclusions: some insurances, for example, do not cover items such as smartphones, tablets, PCs and cameras, while others apply reduced limits. Goods such as cash, checks and art objects are normally not reimbursed. If the suitcase also contained documents such as a passport, identity card or driving license, it is good to know that in most cases travel insurance provides a financial contribution to replace them. It is important to remember that if the accident was caused by the carrier and they compensate us, the insured will be compensated by their insurance company only after deducting the amount paid by the airline.

In the case of baggage delivered lateinstead, the insurance reimburses the insured for expenses incurred for the purchase of essential goods. Be careful because the definition of delay can vary from company to company, but normally at least 12 hours must pass from the expected arrival time. Lost baggage policies never cover damages caused by fraud or gross negligence of the insured, or in the case in which the objects are left unattended at any time, in the event of forgetfulness, carelessness or loss by the insured. The guarantee is valid not only for suitcases and bags, but also, for example, for prams and strollers.

As for prices, according to the analysis of Easy.it a travel insurance with lost baggage guarantee costson average, 45 euros for a week of travel in Europe. “When we buy a plane ticket, it happens that the carrier itself offers us its own travel insurance policy; these are, in all respects, coverages offered by insurance companies and therefore, in terms of reliability, they are on par with solutions that can be purchased directly on the market, but be careful because they often provide less extensive coverage, both in terms of guarantees, both in terms of customization and maximum limits”, explains Ghizzoni. “The advice, before choosing, is to understand what your needs are and on the basis of these compare the offers of different insurance companies to identify the most suitable solution”.