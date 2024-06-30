The high holiday prices push Italians to look for ways to save and the risk of falling into fraud is just around the corner. According to the survey commissioned by Facile.it to mUp Research and Bilendi, in the last year as many as 1.8 million Italians have stumbled upon a scam while they were booking a holiday. The overall estimated damage is equal, according to the investigation, to 643 million euros, but almost 1 in 2 defrauded people have not been able to recover the money lost.

Despite such significant numbers, many still do not report the incident: as many as 4 out of 10, adding those who believed they would not be able to recover the money and those who, perhaps to console themselves, believed the damage was low, decided not to contact the authorities.

From hovel to ghost house

The sample of scams, or attempted scams, that emerged from the investigation is varied: a recurring case is that of the “shack” which is advertised as a dream accommodation but which, once you arrive at your destination, turns into a nightmare (30% ). Yet, most of those who found themselves in this case in order not to give up their holiday still accepted the situation (69%); only 21%, faced with the fact, stood up and left without paying the bill.

There are also those who, once they arrived at their destination, discovered that the accommodation was occupied by other people (19%), but the most serious scam is certainly that of the ghost house, a type of scam which represented approximately 63% of the fraudulent events completed. If the majority of those who have fallen into this trap, at least, have noticed the problem before leaving, For around 550 thousand holidaymakers the bitter truth came only after arriving on site.

Those who have fallen victim to fraud or attempted scams related to travel and holidays are especially young people, especially those aged between 18 and 24who evidently driven by the desire to save and, perhaps, also by a bit of naivety, have fallen into the trap more often (27% compared to the national 14%). As proof, the most attentive sample was that of travellers over the age of 65; less than 5% of them found themselves in this situation.

Structures and channels, no one is safe

The survey data speaks clearly: there are no types of structures or booking channels that are absolutely immune to the scam phenomenon, so it is always essential to be guided by common sense and a little attention when organizing your holidays.

Holiday homes are the accommodation most frequently subjected to fraud or attempted fraud (42%), followed by bed and breakfasts (35.3%) and hotels (17%).

Fraudsters try to move where they are most likely to find victims; therefore, it is not surprising to see that in 36% of cases the scam or attempted fraud occurred through a holiday booking portal. The second most used channel is social networks (35%) where the absence of controls by the platforms simplifies the life of criminals, who can move with greater freedom.

Almost 800,000, however, found the fraudulent ad on a generic ad portal or a real estate portal, while the classic rental sign, in this case a scam, deceived 4% of respondents.

The risk of online

The phenomenon of online scams in the tourism sector continues to grow. According to 2023 Report on the Activities of the Postal Police and Cyber ​​Securitylast year there was a significant increase in online fraud attempts in Italy, with these crimes growing by 6% from 2022 to 2023 and a consequent increase in stolen money, which went from 114 million euros to 137 million (+20%): in 2023 alone, the Postal Police dealt with over 16 thousand cases, including those related to the booking of holiday homes, packages and travel tickets. On the eve of summer and holiday bookings, the State Police and Airbnb have renewed their collaboration to help citizens recognize and avoid malicious people online. An initiative that aims to help people understand what warning signs to look for and what good practices to adopt. On Airbnb, users can report controversial messages directly from internal messaging, while suspicious cases can be reported via a flag on each listing. If you have made a payment outside the site, you should immediately contact customer support which is available 24/7.

Vademecum to avoid scams

So how can you avoid risks when booking online and what are the signs to look out for to avoid falling into a trap? Here are the tips from Facile.it

All that glitters is not gold: saving is a good thing, but being wary of prices that are too cheap is equally correct. Often behind off-market offers there is not the deal of a lifetime, but rather a scam. Common sense is always the best weapon.

Cover yourself with insurance: there are travel policies that protect insured people when booking a holiday home. The company will protect the traveler not only in the event of a ghost house, but also if it is different from what is advertised in the advertisement.

Check the photos and the ad: Criminals often use the same description and images for property listings in different locations. A quick search on search engines could help identify any clone ads, an unmistakable sign of a scam.

Verify the existence of the structure: before booking, make sure that the address and the property actually exist. Using the web, digital maps or, if possible, acquaintances, allows you to verify the data and minimize the risk of finding yourself in the presence of a ghost property.

Check the reviews: if you are booking through a portal with reviews, read them carefully before choosing; the experience of other travelers could help you identify any critical issues. If possible, remember to view the reviews in chronological order so you can read the most recent ones first.

Avoid untraceable payments: using traceable forms of payment is always preferable because, in case of problems, you always have a way to prove that the money transaction has taken place. It is better to avoid cash payments or recharging prepaid cards, solutions often requested by criminals.

Watch out for clone sites: if you are booking through a site, make sure it is the real one and not a clone. Scam sites usually have text errors and, if explored thoroughly, reveal their nature.

Confirm your booking directly at the property: if you booked through an intermediary, it is best to also call the facility directly, using its official channels, to verify that everything is in order and that it is not a possible scam.

Beware of urgent payment requests: Rushing and asking for urgent payment is a well-known tactic used by scammers, yet it continues to cause victims. Never rush and before paying, check that everything is in order.

Monitor your bank statements: if you paid by electronic card, once you return from vacation we recommend that you monitor your statement for the following months; the possibility of unsolicited or double charges – whether due to error or made on purpose – exists, so it is best to intervene promptly if you find yourself in this situation.