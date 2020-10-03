Those returning from a corona risk area had to be in quarantine so far. This was especially true for travelers from abroad. That should change now. The media are reporting on an explosive paper from the Bundestag.

Munich – That the Quarantine rules to change something is well known. Now the media are reporting something from a memo from the federal administration that could have enormous consequences for many Germans. Who from a Risk area in Germany Entering another federal state should therefore be in quarantine. So far, only holidaymakers from a foreign corona risk area * had to expect these consequences.

Corona in Germany – quarantine for vacation trips also from risk areas in Germany?

RTL and ntv quote from the Memorandum: In four countries (Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Rhineland-Palatinate and Schleswig-Holstein) the infection protection ordinances as of October 1, 2020 see a Domestic quarantine obligation also applies if a person enters from a risk area within Germany or travels back from there to the respective country. “

The quarantine-Rule would therefore apply to citizens who come from a region with 7 day incidence of 50 or higher, apply. The definition of “risk area” for foreign countries would be applied to German corona hotspots. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), four regions in Germany crack the value of 50 – are currently “risk areas”. However, the state of Berlin is currently not classified as a “risk area” in this sense. For the whole state of Berlin the RKI gives a 7-day incidence of 29.4. In this respect, Berlin would not be a risk area, but the Mitte district would. The Berlin Senate has so far rejected an assessment of the individual districts.

That seems to be a sticking point, as can be read on RTL. According to the memo, the classification is regulated differently in the federal states mentioned. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Rhineland-Palatinate would automatically use the 7-day incidence published by the RKI. If this value is above 50, the region – including Berlin Mitte – would be considered a “risk area”. In Schleswig-Holstein, however, the Ministry of Health must expressly consent.

Schleswig-Holstein explicitly refers to the risk area in Germany on its website. The district of Rhön-Grabfeld, the city of Hamm, the city of Remscheid and the district of Berlin Mitte are currently considered risk areas – as of October 2. The 14-day quarantine can be shortened if travelers present two negative corona tests to the health department.

Corona risk areas in Germany

Hamm (NRW) – 94.4

(NRW) – 94.4 Berlin district center – 52.6

– 52.6 Röhn grave field – 51.4

– 51.4 Remscheid (NRW) – 50.5

Corona risk areas in Germany: Quarantine exceptions for members of the Bundestag

Schleswig-Holstein expressly exempts members of the Bundestag from the strict quarantine rule. When members of the Bundestag return from Berlin-Mitte, they are exempt from quarantine due to their work as representatives of the people. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the responsible health authority or the official approval must be given to free a quarantine. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is already the strictest when entering the country: Germans from risk areas are not even allowed to enter here (as of October 1). (ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

