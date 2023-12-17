Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Train Street in Hanoi, Vietnam was a popular tourist attraction. © Panthermedia/Imago

The popular Train Street in Hanoi once attracted thousands of visitors. Tourists have recently no longer been allowed there.

Hanoi — It was one of the most popular tourist attractions in Southeast Asia. But that's now over: the so-called Train Street in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi is officially closed.

It is an old railway line that was built in 1902 and runs through the bustling old quarters of Hanoi. The line crosses a large part of the city, but only the narrowest part of the route, which is around 100 meters long, is called Train Street. In one TikTokThe travel blogger Haktan Albayrak recently showed what the former tourist hotspot looks like today: The street is cordoned off with barricades and secured by police controls. There is a yawning emptiness. Tourists are only allowed to take pictures in front of the barrier.

Popular Train Street in Vietnam: Tourists put their lives in danger

Train Street may look very picturesque, but it can also be dangerous. Because the tracks are still in use. Because the road is so narrow, there have been repeated safety problems in the past with tourists sitting and posing on the tracks for photos, for example. In 2022, a Korean tourist was hit by a train while trying to take a picture and barely survived the accident.

Local tour guide Kieu Cong Anh supported the measure in an interview with the TIME Magazine: “Tourists have no one to look after them,” he explained in the interview, “Sometimes they don’t know how far they can go to safety. Many cafe owners who see tourists taking photos have to shout at them to come in.”

Closure of Train Street: Shop owners are critical of the measure

Train Street was closed in 2019 due to this problem, but reopened a short time later. Most recently, the Vietnamese government tried to close the road to tourists for over a year. Also without success. Despite the safety concerns, visitors continued to mill about on the narrow street.

But in September 2023 it was finally over. The government revoked the licenses of all cafes and other shops along the street and forced them to close on September 17th. The measure received mixed reactions from residents. Many of them earned their living from tourists. “It would be better if we, the locals and the authorities could work together to develop our Train Street,” a cafe owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNN.

