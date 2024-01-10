Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

A hiking trip on the Großglockner ends in a dramatic rescue operation. The mountaineers pay a high price for this.

Carinthia – A hiking trip between two brothers and their companion on the Großglockner on the weekend of January 6th turned out differently than planned. After an eight-hour drive, two 40-year-old Czechs and another 57-year-old hiker set off for mountain climbing in the direction of Ködnitzkees in Austria – despite bad weather conditions.

Three tourists set off despite bad weather conditions and triggered a major 15-hour operation

With ski touring and climbing equipment, they climbed into a gully on the southern flank in snowfall, strong gusts of wind and temperatures of -9 degrees. They got up to 3,500 meters and then it was over. Because it was no longer possible to ascend or descend, they called the emergency number. In such weather conditions, a helicopter rescue was not possible, according to a police statement. The police helicopter Libelle from Carinthia tried in vain to fly towards them from several directions. The Kals mountain rescue service had to deploy with 13 emergency services and a police mountain guide with touring skis.

The emergency services deployed on touring skis. © Kals Mountain Rescue/Alpine Police

Rescue took 15 hours – Trio can easily be rescued from hypothermia

The operation lasted a full 15 hours under the most adverse weather conditions: the alpine police rappelled down to the three mountaineers, took them to the next hut and finally into the valley. This meant that the trio could easily be saved from hypothermia. A total of 20 mountain rescuers, three alpine police officers and a police patrol from Matrei in East Tyrol were on duty.

A hefty bill for mountain rescue – the operation costs hikers more than 20,000 euros

Now the three men received a hefty bill from the mountain rescue and police. Peter Tembler from the Tyrol Mountain Rescue explained this in ORF: “Hourly rates are charged at a flat rate. In this case it was a major operation because more than ten mountain rescuers were involved. The hourly rates are just over 1,000 euros.” That works out to around 15,000 euros. But that wasn't all: there was also another bill for 5,500 euros from the Alpine police. These costs alone amount to over 20,000 euros.

In addition to the financial consequences, the three Czechs now also have to answer in court. You are accused of gross negligence. (jh)