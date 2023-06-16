Home page World

Split

A man at Ryanair travels in the hand luggage compartment. © @domdolla TikTok

A group of suspected drunk British tourists traveled to Ibiza for a bachelorette party and started the first crazy action already on the plane.

Ibiza – Mallorca tourists keep causing excesses, local residents are annoyed. The party island of Ibiza suffers from a similar phenomenon. Now a group of 40 party tourists from the British city of Manchester probably got on the nerves of airline employees. One of the suspected drunks flew in the hand luggage compartment.

Passenger in hand luggage compartment on Ryanair flight to Ibiza

A group of 40 cheerful British tourists were on their way to Ibizato celebrate a bachelorette party. On such occasions, crazy games, risky tests of courage and unusual activities on the party island are the order of the day. However, the group of party-goers didn’t even wait to arrive at the beach or the hotel.

Shortly after their plane landed, they took a colleague who was traveling with them and put him in the hand luggage compartment of the Ryanair plane, like a video on the platform that had been clicked thousands of times tik tok shows. “One minute you’re at the club in Ibiza, the next you’re waking up in the Ryanair overhead locker,” read the caption for the post.

The man in the video apparently took the action with humor. In the video, he can be seen smiling as he frees himself from the carry-on compartment as the other passengers on the Ryanair flight are already disembarking. As a precaution, the video platform TikTok published a warning. “Participating in this activity could result in injury to you or others,” the video reads in a disclaimer of sorts.

Ryanair bans alcohol duty free on UK flights to Ibiza

Apparently it was at least tactically smart to put the man in the hand luggage compartment only when the plane landed and not when it took off. Ryanair recently announced that anyone showing “signs of antisocial behavior” will be removed from the plane. This is necessary “to give priority to the comfort and safety of all passengers”. In June it became known that Ryanair was banning the consumption of duty-free alcohol on flights from Great Britain to the party island of Ibiza. Only alcohol purchased on board may be consumed.

In addition to flights to Ibiza, the alcohol ban also applies to connections from Great Britain to Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife South. The Dutch capital Amsterdam is also trying to keep British fun tourists away as much as possible and has launched a campaign against this target group.