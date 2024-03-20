Home page World

Construction site instead of swimming fun? A beach in Mallorca is getting a makeover. Work will probably also take place in the summer. However, visitors should notice little of this.

Port d'Alcúdia – There is probably no island that is more popular with Germans than Mallorca. How media As recently reported, almost 7 percent more German vacationers traveled to the Balearic island in 2023 than in the previous year – the 4.6 million tourists from Germany accounted for more than a quarter of all vacationers. The Germans love their Mallorca, and the problems with garbage on the island and the increasingly bad behavior of many visitors cannot change that.

This year, millions of Germans will be flying to Mallorca again in the warm summer months, and one or two may already be flying down in the coming days. The island also has a lot to offer in spring, such as mild temperatures, blooming nature and coastal strips that are not yet overcrowded. Anyone who stops by soon will have to swallow hard at one of the most popular sandy beaches in Mallorca: Due to construction work, the beach at Port d'Alcúdia currently looks completely different than usual.

Beach shacks in Port d'Alcúdia in Mallorca are being torn down and replaced with new ones

Like Mallorca Newspaper reported on Saturday (March 16th), the demolition of six beach shacks has begun on the beach in the north of the island. According to the report, four booths had already disappeared last week, and the remaining two are expected to follow quickly. Instead of the popular “Balnearios”, small beach bars with a roof, holidaymakers these days were looking at excavators and all sorts of construction rubble.

But Mallorca fans don't have to worry: the demolition is just the beginning; six new stalls will replace the old stalls. The municipality of Alcúdia has been planning this for several years. The background was the poor condition of the now demolished buildings, which, according to another report in the Mallorca Zeitung, were more than thirty years old. The new booths should be “more modern and functional”.

Construction work on the beach in Port d'Alcúdia in Mallorca probably also in summer

The viewer can form their own impression in a photo that has now been published. What can be seen is a light and airy building with wooden support pillars to cover the outdoor terrace, which is centrally located in front of the main complex. According to the report, the water connections and access to the beach, where there was a dramatic large-scale operation two years ago, should also be renewed.

According to the Mallorca Zeitung, the municipality does not expect the work to be completed before the end of the summer. Tourists on the popular beach in the north will probably have to get used to the construction site this season, as work will also continue during the high season.

Large tarpaulins should at least block the view of it. According to the report, Mayor Fina Linares had already ordered tarpaulins made of sustainable material and with pretty motifs in February.

Parasols on the beach in Mallorca are more expensive than before

How the work will affect the number of visitors to the tourist resort remains to be seen and will probably also depend on how holidaymakers react to another change. As the report states, beach visitors throughout the municipality of Alcúdia will soon be asked to pay a lot more: from the start of the season, it will cost 9.10 euros instead of the previous 6.50 euros to rent a parasol and lounger.

Maybe one or two Mallorcans will be happy about a little less crowds on the beach. The “drinking tourism” on the Ballermann is becoming increasingly annoying to authorities and residents; the island wants to move away from its “cheap image” and has set up corresponding rules of etiquette in 2023. An initiative has long been committed to combating tourists' drinking, and a complete ban on alcohol outdoors is now being considered. (Florian Neuroth)