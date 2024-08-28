Home World

From: Kilian Bauml

During the day it annoys many holidaymakers, at night it is fascinating: the “sea snot” on the Adriatic coast. An expert explains the natural spectacle.

Pula – For weeks, holidaymakers have been annoyed by the slime on the beaches of the Mediterranean coast. This year, it seems to be a real “Sea snot” problem in the Mediterranean The algae are not dangerous, but for many people they are quite disgusting. What bothers many holidaymakers during the day becomes a small attraction at night. Photos and videos show how the sea begins to glow because of the slime.

Marine luminescence on Adriatic beaches: Expert explains the natural phenomenon caused by algae in Croatia and Italy

Anyone who is on the beach these days in Italy or Croatia and is affected by slimy beaches, the sea can sometimes glow at night. Some beachgoers have noticed the phenomenon, the Croatian newspaper 24sata Sanda Skejić from the Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries in Split explains how the glow is created.

“It is a chemical reaction in which organisms produce their own light using a substance called luciferin, producing light of a bluish or greenish color,” said the expert. The substance occurs when the sea is particularly warm and belongs to a certain group of microalgae. The reaction is activated by movement, for example when stones are thrown into the sea, as can be seen in the video. Some vacationers are already familiar with the phenomenon from the Maldives, but the glow is new on European coasts.

“Sea snot” in the Mediterranean glows at night – heat and rainfall promote algae growth

The marine phenomenon is due to the fact that there are particularly large numbers of microalgae in the Mediterranean this year. According to the expert, their occurrence is currently too high because the water temperature is high. At the same time, there is hardly any wind and recent rainfall has provided the sea with additional nutrients that stimulate growth.

The microalgae are not a pleasant sight for most holidaymakers and are even called sea snot. Holidaymakers do not have to miss out on bathing on the Adriatic beachesbecause the algae pose no danger to humans. (kiba)

