Home page World

From: Josefin Schroeder

Split

A Reddit user discovered an admittedly quite unusual creation while on vacation in Italy. The curious dish polarized the network.

Everyone knows Munich – schnitzel with fries, fries with schnitzel. But what about fries on schnitzel in rolls? Never heard of it, let alone eaten it? never mind A Reddit user felt the same way. He discovered the hearty combination at a motorway service station in Italy and seemed surprised. The Photo he posted on Reddit, shows a showcase in which the rolls – but rather flatbreads in terms of size – are stacked, filled with schnitzel and fries. While tourists are outraged by this rest stop catering, Italy has another problem right now. There, the blue crab endangers local restaurants.

Holidaymakers in Italy are outraged: the rest stop offers schnitzel and fries in a bun

Back to the snack bar: you can get a “Crostone Rustico” for 7.95 euros, as the sign next to it reveals. If you google “Crostone Rustico”, the search engine shows different sandwich variants. Apparently, the combination of bread, schnitzel and fries can also be topped with gratinated cheese.

Schnitzel with fries in a bun: the showcase of an Italian motorway service station shows a special culinary offer. ©Screenshot

This has less to do with the classic schnitzel dish. Appropriately, a user on Reddit writes “Italians are fighting back. One hundred years of culinary crimes against one’s own homeland food leave their mark.”

“It really doesn’t have to be,” writes another. One reads comments like “creepy” or “genuine”, but some don’t seem too averse to the schnitzel roll. “I hate myself for eating it,” reads one comment. Just below, someone honestly admits, “I would destroy it. And then one more.”

Another user takes the discussion to the next level and asks “Is there actually good food at a fair price at any motorway service area?” When you’re not on the road, it’s not that difficult to eat healthy – with these tips it can work .