From: Kai Hartwig, Romina Kunze

Mallorca’s new “Lobster Club” promises luxury and fine cuisine. The first reviews are mixed – some guests complain about “totally excessive prices”.

Palma de Mallorca – The Spanish island of Mallorca has had a new potential hotspot since June 10th: the luxurious “Lobster Club” with fine cuisine. But not all holidaymakers were enthusiastic about the opening of the classy beach club. Criticisms range from excessively high prices to poor quality.

At the same time, a recent study shows that it is not only visitors to the Balearic island who have to dig deep into their pockets – the beaches of Italy are also becoming “more expensive and elitist every year”. The “Lobster Club” is located in the exclusive port of Puerto Portals on Mallorca, far away from the hustle and bustle and nighttime excesses of Ballermann. It also impresses with its striking architecture. The wave-shaped roof of the beach club is a real eye-catcher. On its Instagram account, the location advertises with the slogan: “Come and enjoy the ultimate evening at the ‘Lobster Club’, where fine cuisine meets an unforgettable Mediterranean ambience.” But it is precisely this “fine cuisine” that some guests in the Google reviews question.

Holidaymakers criticise the menu of the new luxury restaurant in Mallorca: “Salad for just under 60 euros”

The high prices of the luxury beach club are likely to raise the expectations of holidaymakers who want to treat themselves to this luxury. A look at the Menu revealed: Apart from bread with aioli and olives for four euros, the starters are rather in the higher price segment.

The Spanish classic Gazpacho, a cold tomato soup, costs 20 euros, for example. For a ham platter, guests have to put 45 euros on the table. The most expensive starter plate is the Oscietra caviar with blinis (small pancakes) for 135 euros. As for the main courses, half a grilled chicken costs 37 euros, while the surf and turf made from lobster and Black Angus beef steak costs 62 euros.

A luxury that not everyone can afford. A Google user reported on her visit to the “Lobster Club” in Mallorca and was not particularly satisfied. She praised the fact that “the service and ambience were great”, but criticized: “Unfortunately, the food is totally overpriced. A lobster salad for almost 60 euros, when you have to look for the lobster first?” According to the menu, the price for the lobster salad is exactly 52 euros. In another The restaurant owner charged extra costs for service that is actually a matter of course.

Food in the new luxury beach club is also a point of contention: Some find “prices completely excessive”

Another user, who said he had eaten at the upscale beach club, was critical: “They cut costs on the chef and it was completely overpriced.” Although he praised the restaurant’s great location and the attentive service, he found “the prices completely excessive and the food rather bad.”

Other customers also criticized the price-performance ratio at the “Lobster Club”. One customer judged that the expensive menu was “not justified in view of the quality”.

Managers of the “Lobster Club” in Mallorca satisfied with the first feedback – many guests give five stars

Those responsible for the “Lobster Club” were satisfied with the first days and weeks after the opening. “We are very happy about the opening of the Lobster Club in this wonderful setting in Puerto Portals. We have received a very positive response,” a spokeswoman for the club told IPPEN.MEDIA.

Finally, there were also many five-star reviews for the quality of the food and service at the upscale beach club. For example, one said: “Excellent food and outstanding service.” Another guest wrote: “Cannot agree with all the one-star reviews. The food was good, the service very attentive and the ambience with the view towards Palma was breathtaking.” Another verdict was: “Service and food are unbeatable.”

As the saying goes: “Taste is subjective.” And anyone who visits a classy beach club like the “Lobster Club” must expect high prices. Or as one guest put it: “It is indeed not cheap, but no one is forced to spend their money there.” Meanwhile, it will also be more expensive for holidaymakers in Greece in 2024 than in the previous year. And also When on holiday in Croatia you should plan more budget. (kh/rku)