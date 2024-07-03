Home page World

A new beach club is set to become the flagship of the popular holiday island of Mallorca. The first guests of the elegant location are divided in their opinions.

Mallorca – A new beach club on Mallorca with a fine restaurant is considered a potential new hotspot on the Spanish island. But not everyone was enthusiastic about the opening on June 10. Too expensive, not good enough, are some accusations. Meanwhile, Italy’s beaches are also becoming “more expensive and more elitist every year”, as a new study shows.

The “Lobster Club” in Mallorca’s posh port of Puerto Portals stands out for its spectacular architecture. The wave-shaped roof of the beach club is eye-catching. “Come and enjoy the ultimate evening at the Lobster Club, where fine cuisine meets an unforgettable Mediterranean ambience,” the location advertises on its Instagram account. But some guests have now expressed their doubts about the promise of “fine cuisine” in the Google reviews.

“Salad for just under 60 euros”: Holidaymakers complain about menu in new luxury restaurant on Mallorca

Due to the high prices, the expectations of holidaymakers who want to treat themselves to the luxury beach club are likely to be high. A look at the Menu shows that apart from bread with aioli and olives, which costs four euros, you have to dig a little deeper into your pockets for the starters. The Spanish classic Gazpacho – a cold tomato soup – costs 20 euros. If you opt for the ham platter, for example, it costs just 45 euros. The most expensive starter is the Oscietra caviar with blinis (small pancakes). Cost: 135 euros.

For example, the main courses include a Half a grilled chicken costs 37 euros, surf and turf made from lobster and Black Angus beef steak costs 62 euros. A luxury that not everyone can afford.

If you believe a Google user, her visit to the “Lobster Club” on Mallorca was not particularly satisfactory. “The service and ambience are great,” she praised, but: “Unfortunately, the food is totally overpriced. A lobster salad for almost 60 euros, when you have to look for the lobster first?” According to the menu, the exact price for the lobster salad is 52 euros.

From “prices completely excessive” to “excellent”: divided opinions about food in new luxury beach club on Mallorca

Another user, who also said he had eaten at the upscale beach club, ranted: “They cut corners on the chef and it’s completely overpriced.” Although the restaurant’s location was great and the service was very attentive, “the prices were completely excessive and the food was rather bad,” he said. Other customers also criticized the price-performance ratio of the food at the “Lobster Club.” The high-priced menu was “not justified in view of the quality,” one judged.

However, there were also numerous 5-star reviews for the quality of the food and the staff at the upscale beach club. “Excellent food and outstanding service,” they said. Or: “Cannot agree with all the 1-star reviews. The food was good, the service very attentive and the ambience with the view towards Palma was breathtaking.” Another verdict was: “The service and the food are unbeatable.”

“Lobster Club” in Mallorca satisfied with first guest feedback – “We have received very positive feedback”

According to those responsible for the “Lobster Club”, the first days and weeks have gone as planned. “We are very pleased with the opening of the Lobster Club in this wonderful setting in Puerto Portals. We have received a very positive response,” said a spokeswoman for the club when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA.

As the saying goes: “Taste is subjective.” And anyone who goes to a classy beach club like the “Lobster Club” has to expect high prices. Or in the words of one guest: “It is indeed not cheap, but no one is forced to spend their money there.” Meanwhile, it will probably be more expensive for holidaymakers in Greece in 2024 than it was last year. (kh)