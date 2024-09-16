Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Constant rain, dangerous flooding and a sudden onset of winter. Some holidaymakers in Austria didn’t care about any of this. The mountain rescue service is furious about these images.

Palfau – “This is an exceptional situation, the likes of which we have never experienced before,” said the governor of Lower Austria, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, on Sunday. Floods and storms are raging in Austria – even more severe than the flood situation in Germany. The capital Vienna in particular is sinking in the rain and the Alpine regions in the snow.

Pictures show dramatic flooding in Austria – masses of water flood Vienna View photo gallery

Winter chaos in the middle of September. But some Alpine tourists don’t mind. Despite numerous warnings from fire services and mountain rescue services in Austria, several day-trippers headed for the mountains – and put themselves in danger in the process.

Despite flooding and winter chaos in Austria: Alpine holidaymakers set off on excursions

On Saturday (September 14th) it was a 59-year-old who was determined to climb the Prentner mountain in the snow. He fell in the impassable terrain, injured himself and called the mountain rescue service himself at around 6 p.m. 19 members of the Gröbming mountain rescue service and the Styrian Alpine Police were dispatched to rescue him at an altitude of 1,100 meters. According to Krone.at It was a tourist from Germany.

The German mountaineer was rescued from hypothermia on Prentner Berg – in Salzburg three kayakers set off into the waters of the Salza. © Bergrettung Gröbming/FF Palfau

A similar excursion on the same day even ended in death. A man from Slovenia set off on a ski tour in the Obertrauern area of ​​Salzburg despite urgent warnings from the mountain rescue service. He disappeared in the snowstorm and was later found dead by the mountain rescue service under a snowdrift.

Fire brigade rages over Austrian tourists: Kayakers paddling in flood water – “absolute no-go”

Three water sports enthusiasts caused sheer horror with their actions on the Salza in Styria. The men were actually out on the river with their kayaks during a storm. “IRRESPONSIBLE,” rages the Palfau Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook. “Especially these days, when the whole of Austria is in a state of emergency due to the weather, water sports on the Salza are an absolute no-go!”

The fire department warns people to stay away from the banks of the river and to be careful on the streets and at home. Taking such a risk on a kayak trip is understandably an absurdity for the rescue workers. “No adrenaline rush in the world justifies endangering a human life or, in an emergency, the lives of the emergency services!” stresses the Palfau fire department. Just on Sunday (September 15th) a firefighter died in the floods in Lower Austria. (moe)