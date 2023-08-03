You, as a vacationer, are the target of a new trick that the police warn about.

The thieves guild has come up with something again. Holidaymakers are often the target of tricks abroad. The police do everything they can to catch the scammers, but often that means mopping with the tap open. So the best thing you can do is warn. After all, a warned person counts for two.

Flat tire trick

So, pay attention: the Spanish police have another trick up their sleeves. Vacationers turn out to be the target of a trick where your tires are slashed. The Spanish police show a video that makes clear what is happening. In short: the ploerten (they work in pairs) come close behind you at a toll gate. While you insert your debit card into the device, the passenger of the car behind you gets out and punctures your rear tire right in your blind spot. Of course you notice that, so you stop. The leakers then ‘coincidentally’ come to offer help. And while Jut takes care of you and your flat tire, Jul steals all your stuff from your car, caravan or camper. Real? Yes, really, the police even have footage of it being shared on X.

What can you do about it?

The flat tire trick started in Spain, but similar reports are being made in France and this way seems to be used in several places in Europe to give people a shit holiday. What can you do about it? In any case, the police recommend that you always lock your car when you stop and get out, even if it is to change a tire. It is also recommended that you pay extra attention when paying tolls (or have your passenger take a good look in the mirror), so that you can see that the person behind you suddenly gets out of the car. As said: be warned.

