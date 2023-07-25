Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

A British holidaymaker has risked his life on Rhodes to save several families from the danger zone of the forest fires.

RHODES – Devastating forest fires have wreaked havoc in Greece. Numerous fires have been blazing on Rhodes for days, and the situation is drastically worsening. Greece is currently suffering from an extreme heat wave. Due to the drought and the high temperatures with additional wind, the fires on Rhodes are spreading more and more.

The forest fires have already led to unprecedented mass evacuations on the Greek holiday island, and people are reporting catastrophic conditions on site. Thousands of tourists have already had to flee the flames. But there is also hope, because in the midst of the flames, people become heroes. Like a British vacationer who drove into the danger zone in a rental car during his vacation on Rhodes to save people.

Spain: Forest fires are raging in the Valencia region – The fires in pictures View photo gallery

Fire Hell of Rhodes: British holidaymaker rescues families from danger zone

When the flames erupted in Rhodes and lashed towards the coast, Brit Jonathan Lewis was on holiday with his family on the island in Greece. Despite what the rest of the people said was just a little smoke and nothing to worry about, the family man from Attleborough, Norfolk, took action. British media report on this, such as, among others Daily Mail. “I thought it was more than just a little smoke. And I’m not a big fan of sunbathing anyway, so I thought I’d see if I could help.”

Devastating forest fires have wreaked havoc in Greece. The flames have been blazing on the holiday island of Rhodes for days. Thousands of people have to be evacuated. © Ian Murison/dpa

Without further ado, he drove his rental car towards Lardos on the island of Rhodes. Opposite the British tabloid DailyStar he described it as a trip to “the end of the world,” with buildings on fire and families fleeing. He then brought a family to safety and returned to the danger zone a total of six times.

Devastating fires in Rhodes: Burning buildings and fleeing families

After eight hours, the thermometer in his car reached 45 degrees, British media reports. “The wind fanned the flames and made the fire even stronger. It was absolute chaos,” said Lewis. He also reports on the catastrophic conditions when people boarded the local buses, “no one seemed to be in command.”

Lewis films his rescue efforts and describes the apocalyptic scenes on the Greek island of Rhodes. In the video, the families he takes with him in his car express their desperation at the situation and their gratitude to the Briton. (hg)