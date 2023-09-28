Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

The introduction of a tourist tax is intended to cushion the consequences of mass tourism in Croatia. But holidaymakers could look for cheaper travel destinations in the future after price increases this year. © Marko Dimic/Pixsell

A new law is intended to mitigate the consequences of mass tourism in Croatia. However, it is unclear how deep holidaymakers will have to dig into their pockets in the future.

Zagreb – A change is underway in Croatia that not all holidaymakers and fans of the Adriatic country will like. In the course of World Tourism Day, the government in Zagreb is probably toying with the idea of ​​introducing a tourism tax. The background may be to combat the side effects that mass tourism brings with it in one of the most popular holiday destinations on the planet.

New tourism law in Croatia: Tourist tax for holidaymakers is intended to cushion the effects in the Adriatic country

After all, Croatia has experienced an unprecedented tourism boom in recent years. This year too, a new record could be set in the Adriatic country when it comes to visitors and holidaymakers. However, the onslaught also brings to the surface some problems that neither the municipalities, cities nor holiday paradises can handle. Infrastructure problems, waste disposal and lack of occupancy during the holiday season are just a few of the problems facing the country.

A possible solution to the problems in Croatia appears to be hidden in the comprehensive tourism law that the government is working on. The tourist tax in particular could emerge as a central cornerstone to bring enough money into the coffers so that solutions to the negative effects of mass tourism can be financed. In addition, the tax should also benefit the environment.

New tourist tax in Croatia: law to be introduced in 2025 – calculation unclear

However, the tourist tax should not be levied equally everywhere. Instead, according to kosmo.at, the tax should be due primarily in regions of Croatia that particularly suffer from mass tourism. Specifically: the Croatian coastal regions and islands in the Adriatic.

It is not yet entirely clear when exactly the new tourism law will come into force. We are talking about 2025 as the targeted start date. It is even less clear how the tourist tax is calculated and how high it could actually be.

Tourist tax for Croatia holidaymakers: Many questions remain unanswered

Does the tax depend on the type of accommodation or the number of overnight stays? Is it already included in the price when booking package holidays? Or does the fee have to be paid once when entering Croatia or when checking into the hotel?

Many questions remain unanswered for future holidaymakers in Croatia regarding the new tourist tax. A challenge that the government cannot ignore. “We are aware of this,” a government spokesman added in a statement kosmo.at away.

New tourist tax in Croatia: Holidaymakers already affected by price increases this season

Nevertheless, they have to Holidaymakers probably expect further price increases in Croatia be prepared after they have already caused quite a stir during the holiday season. The prices for water or even Beer and Cevapcici were in the Adriatic country in the 2023 holiday season already a big topic. However, these price increases were due to global inflation. Nevertheless, there were also some cases that used the changeover to the euro to increase prices, which were monitored by the responsible authorities.

The tourist tax, on the other hand, is intended to at least mitigate the negative effects caused by mass tourism in the future.