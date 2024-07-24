Home page World

First a heat drama on the plane, then a chaotic journey home: for Austrian tourists, the Mallorca holiday has come to an inglorious end.

Palma de Mallorca – A heat drama has occurred at Palma’s international airport. Passengers on a Ryanair flight to Klagenfurt in Austria were stuck in a plane for several hours due to a defect. Due to the high temperatures in the holiday plane, they ultimately had to be evacuated. But for some holidaymakers, things got even worse.

The journey home from Mallorca to Austria becomes torture for Ryanair passengers

This is certainly not how people imagined the end of their vacation: On Friday (19 July) – it was the day of the worldwide IT outage – a Ryanair plane was scheduled to take off from Palma de Mallorca to Klagenfurt in Carinthia at 2.10 p.m. A plane normally takes about two hours to complete the journey. But some passengers did not arrive home until more than 40 hours later, including the Small newspaper reported.

Some passengers expressed their anger in the Instagram-Group “Klagenfurt Elite” Air. The departure was delayed several times due to a defective engine, a passenger reported. The holidaymakers had to endure three hours in the plane without air conditioning. With outside temperatures of around 36 degrees Celsius, the cabin is said to have heated up to more than 40 degrees. In another Passengers on planes that had problems even lost consciousness due to heat.

First heat drama on the plane, then chaos on the return journey: Ryanair denies blame

At first, flight attendants did not want to distribute water. “Panic, heat, anger and all the emotions you can imagine are on display here,” wrote one passenger on Instagram. “Mothers were crying, (small) children were crying.Children were overheated,” said another passenger. Only after several guests repeatedly urged them was water distributed. Finally, the holidaymakers were escorted off the plane by police. Ryanair also informed them that the flight had been rebooked for the next day to Vienna.

For many people, the chaos continued when they left the plane. Although Ryanair paid for an overnight stay in Mallorca, it was apparently necessary to organize this themselves. “The airline didn’t take care of anything, we were completely alone,” said a father of the Small newspaperSome passengers even only found a free room at the other end of the island, others spent the night at the airport.

Passengers only arrive home after 41 hours

On Saturday, the flight was supposed to depart for Vienna at 7:20 p.m. “This flight was also delayed by almost four hours,” a woman from Carinthia told the Small newspaperThey only landed in Austria’s capital at 1:30 a.m. Relatives then drove them from the airport to Klagenfurt. They arrived at 5:30 a.m. Travel time: almost 41 hours. One family chose a different route. They flew from Palma to Frankfurt on Saturday and then reached home after 31 hours by train. An Austrian Airlines passenger on another flight had an even longer journey. The Man only reached his destination three days later.

Ryanair’s reaction raises questions. Only on Sunday did the budget airline respond to a request from Small newspaper and initially referred only to the global IT disruption. The problems were caused by a defective engine, which is the airline’s responsibility. On Monday, Ryanair responded again. Although they “sincerely apologized to passengers for the inconvenience,” they again denied responsibility. (mt)