Stella Henrich

A storm sweeps across the holiday island of Mallorca. There is currently a state of emergency at the airport. Fighting and chaos ensue.

Palma ‒ If you dream of travel adventures, you certainly don’t think of the scenes that are currently supposed to be taking place at Palma Airport. A severe storm is raging over the Spanish island with gusts of wind up to 120 kilometers per hour. Trees fell, ships collided, people were injured. Two German vacationers have even disappeared without a trace. Hundreds of emergency calls are reported in the local media. There is now an orange alert on the Balearic Islands.

Scramble at the airport in Palma – travelers stayed on air mattresses

At the airport in Palma (Spain) reigns chaos. Travelers who actually wanted to be on their plane home are waiting in long queues at the terminals. Many are annoyed, some slept on the floor on air mattresses – including several families with children. Others lie comfortably on the luggage belts. The airlines’ machines cannot take off in the current storm. And the information from the airlines is catastrophic. That reports the German-speaking Majorca newspaper.

Palma Airport: There is currently chaos on site due to a storm. Many passengers are annoyed and want to go home. (Iconic image) © Chris Emil Janssen/imago

The situation at the airport is tense. The staff there is overwhelmed. Some reportedly wept in despair. There are scuffles between vacationers and airport employees. Security personnel showed up later. Meanwhile, vouchers worth 15 euros were distributed to the waiting holidaymakers. But the shops at the airport had long been sold out at that time. For example, parents who want to go back to Düsseldorf (NRW) report that they want to buy diapers for their little daughter.

Chaos and scramble at Palma airport – cell phone batteries empty – fear of death reigns on board

During the course of Monday afternoon, the state of emergency for holidaymakers is said to have eased somewhat. Travelers of the Condor were accommodated in hotels. Meanwhile, people waiting are said to have ripped off the cords from vending machines to charge their cell phone batteries. Because apparently the lack of electricity has overheated the spirits on site.

According to the report, some planes took off. If there were seats available, those who were first at the counter were allowed to board and fly. The newspaper reports that families with children and the elderly were left behind. These passengers were lucky in their misfortune. With a machine on the way to Zurich, there was extreme panic on board due to the gusts of wind. “Everyone just wanted to get out,” reports a reader reporter who was on the plane from Mallorca. On a flight to the Ibiza vacation, air travelers even get scared to death. The machine lost 1000 meters of altitude during the flight due to the storm.

