In some holiday countries, prices in restaurants have recently risen significantly. However, one restaurant on Mykonos is said to have downright ripped off guests.

Mykonos – Negative experiences from holiday destinations often end up on social media. In particular, excessive bills from restaurants are a popular source of controversy. In Mykonos, two guests were even forced to pay almost 800 euros for two cocktails.

Holidaymakers in Greece complain about high drink prices

Mykonos is a popular destination for travelers. However, prices in many restaurants and hotels are higher than in other Greek cities. However, one particular restaurant seems to be even more expensive than most other places. On the review platform TripAdvisor Negative reviews are piling up for a certain restaurant in Mykonos, which only receives two out of five stars. On Santorini, however, a guest was shocked by his Aperol bill.

Guests of a restaurant on Mykonos are said to have paid over 780 euros for these two drinks – without their knowledge. © Screenshot/Tripadvisor

One critic wrote: “You are lured in with an offer, but when you pay you suddenly have to pay significantly more.” Another customer was even more explicit: “This is a total rip-off. Make sure you get a receipt and check your credit card because they simply charge too much.” According to this user, two drinks were ordered for 51 euros each. After returning home, they discovered that more than 780 euros had been debited. Restaurant guests in Austria also have to swallow hard.

Restaurant on Mykonos tries to explain the high prices

Numerous other guests reported similar experiences with overpriced food and warned potential visitors: “Avoid this place. Prices at least ten times higher than in better restaurants elsewhere,” the allegations went. The obviously overpriced restaurant on Mykonos even responded to guests’ warnings. “We have a minimum order value, so we ask all visitors to check the menus before ordering anything.”

Some guests even showed photos of the food and drink menu. A bottle of water should actually cost less than ten euros, but a liter of soft drinks costs 35 euros. Beer and cocktails cost 25 euros each. “On top of that, there was ten euros for incredibly bad service, which wasn’t even on the bill,” noted one German guest. However, it seems that this restaurant is an isolated case, as many other establishments in the area receive very positive reviews. In a holiday resort in Austria, guests also complained about high prices. (rd)