From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Since August, a mite plague has been spreading around Pula on the Croatian peninsula of Istria. The health institute also has important advice for holidaymakers. (Symbolic image) © via imago-images.de/picture alliance / Henning Kaiser

The idyllic region of Istria is battling a grass mite plague. Croatian holidaymakers are raising the alarm and the health institute is responding with advice.

Pula – The picturesque region of Istria, famous for its crystal-clear waters and breathtaking landscapes, is currently facing an unpleasant problem. It is not the algae plague rampant in some places in the Mediterranean, but grass mites, which are causing considerable skin irritations in some holidaymakers and locals. Just looking at them makes them itch. The current weather, which is unusually warm and dry even by Croatian standards, offers ideal conditions for the proliferation of these parasites.

Mite plague spreads in Croatia’s top holiday destination – “It itches a lot”

Since mid-August, according to the Istrian Public Health Institute, complaints have increased sharply, especially in the regions from Fažana to Medulin, in the south of the peninsula, where Pula is also located. The coastal town is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Croatia, even though the high demand and inflation leading to price increases similar to those in other neighboring countriesThe first incidents were reported from the Fažana coastal area at the beginning of August. In the meantime, similar cases have also been reported from areas such as the Šišan coastal area and the island of Fratarski, as Croatian media, including the portal istra24.hrreported at the end of August.

Cvetana Tadić, a patient from Belgrade, is worried: “The bites looked like a pimple, like when a wasp stings and then it stays. It doesn’t stop itching.” Family doctor Ivan Slipčević danas.hr clear: “It looks a bit unpleasant, lots of red spots all over the body. It itches a lot and patients think it’s something contagious, but that’s not the case.”

Croatia: Institute of Public Health names symptoms of mite infestation

The typical signs of a grass mite infestation are intense itching and reddening of the skin. These symptoms occur mainly at night, when the mites are active and people are resting. Dr. Nediljko Landeka, who works in the Department of Pest Control at the Institute of Public Health in Istria, points out that istra24 points out that people who are particularly susceptible to allergies can show very strong reactions.

“The parasites feed on dead skin cells and release enzymes that can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive people,” explains Landeka. People who are prone to allergic reactions sometimes need to seek medical help if they have a severe skin reaction to mites. Such a skin reaction can last up to two weeks.

Also German holidaymakers in Croatia have not missed the plague. On Facebook a woman posted: “Who of you has heard of the mite epidemic in Croatia, especially in Istria, and can report on the symptoms? It seems that it is currently in the media and we may have a case like that.” While some are talking about an “exploding population on the beach”, others are reassuring and do not understand the panic. In fact, there is no reason to worry. “Mites cannot be life-threatening,” reassures dermatologist Bernarda Mišanović Marković danas.hr.

Mite plague among holidaymakers in Croatia – what experts recommend

To protect yourself, Dr. Landeka advises avoiding dry grassy areas, wearing closed shoes and using insect repellent. After being in potentially affected areas, take a thorough shower with warm water and rub yourself vigorously with a towel to remove any attached parasites.

Dermatologist Mišanović Marković recommends treating such bites with antihistamines and anti-inflammatory creams. It is important to wash clothes at high temperatures, at least 60 degrees. Patients should also avoid strong sunlight to avoid irritating the skin.

Despite the plague, Dr. Landeka rejects large-scale disinfection campaigns. “The use of pesticides would represent a significant environmental burden and it is unclear where exactly the hotspots are,” he explains. Instead, the focus is on education and preventive measures to contain the spread of the parasites.

Regardless, Istria will remain a tourist magnet again this September. Six hours from Munich to the Mediterranean, with all its secret bays, beaches and islands, is only too tempting for many. (mke)