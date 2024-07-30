Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

The fire department on the Seiser Alm is “surprised”. A South Tyrolean holidaymaker drove his car along a hiking trail and had an accident.

Bolzano – The wooden planks stretch picturesquely through the Dolomites on the Seiser Alm. It’s actually obvious that this hiking trail in South Tyrol (Italy) should only be walked on foot. Or is it?

Errant journey on the Seiser Alm: A holidaymaker drove – following his satnav – onto this one-metre-wide hiking bridge in South Tyrol. © FF Seiser Alm

Head shaking in South Tyrol: Holidaymaker drives Fiat along wooden hiking trail on the Seiser Alm

Nevertheless, a navigation device led a holidaymaker in his Fiat astray on Monday (29 July). The path is only about one metre wide and the small car promptly ended up in the swamp.

The South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association reported on Facebook about the South Tyrol tourist’s wanderings – and tagged the post “surprised”. Head shaking on the Seiser Alm. The fire brigade wrote: “A driver was literally on the wrong track today due to a ‘faulty sat nav announcement’ on the Seiser Alm and had to be rescued from this predicament by firefighters…” Hashtag: “#noteverydayoperations”

Fire brigade has to recover crashed Fiat: Commander is exhausted by holidaymakers

A tracked vehicle arrived to rescue the Fiat Panda. The car had gone off the wooden track and was stuck in the landscape with its front tires.

A commander of the volunteer fire brigade Seiser Alm, Walter Demetz, shows up at stol.it exhausted by the holidaymakers’ car antics. “People drive all over the place, even on closed roads, if the satnav says so,” he explains. His team has to rescue errant cars or campers around five times a summer – in winter sometimes twice or even three times as many.

Malice for South Tyrol holidaymakers: “He’s probably on the wrong track”

On Facebook, the Fiat campaign is causing – not surprisingly – malice and incomprehension. “Sorry, but when you’re on such a beautiful path, your brain just stops working,” jokes one man. “He’s probably on the wrong track,” a woman makes the obvious point.

Others forego humor and demand that the vacationer’s license be revoked or fined. “I hope this will be really expensive,” writes one user. Which is not far-fetched. If vacationers in the Alps put themselves in danger or trigger an avoidable operation, they bear the costs themselves. In the mountains, this can quickly become expensive.

“It’s going to add up”: Fiat driver has to pay for South Tyrol mission

This is also the case with the Fiat driver. “The tourist pays for it himself, it is not an emergency,” says Lukas Gasslitter, commander of the Seiser Alm volunteer fire brigade, at IPPEN.MEDIA Sure. Five men were on duty, and they get paid the normal hourly rate. And the two vehicles also have to be paid for. Gasslitter couldn’t give a sum, but he knows: “It adds up to something.” (moe)