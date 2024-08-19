Home World

There are few crowded beaches in Croatia. According to one holidaymaker, one of them is Podbrizi beach on the “Golden Island” of Vrgada.

Otok Vrgada – Pleasant climatecrystal-clear water and centuries-old culture: more and more people are drawn to Croatia for their holidays. In July 2023, 930,000 tourists flocked to the country on the Adriatic, according to the national broadcaster HRTAccording to the report, tourist arrivals have increased by five percent and overnight stays by two percent. In the first half of the year alone, Croatia recorded 7.2 million tourist arrivals and 28 million overnight stays.

But the growing popularity also brings with it a downside. According to information from the Federal Statistical Office The Croatian Adriatic coast is one of the most crowded tourist regions in the European Union (EU). This is particularly noticeable in the cities of Dubrovnik and Split, but also on the beaches. But there are coastal towns that are less crowded – at least according to Croatia holidaymakers who Facebook rave about an insider tip.

Croatian beach with red sand and turquoise sea: “What more could you want?”

Specifically, it is the Podbrizi beach on Otok Vrgada, south of the Adriatic. “One of the most beautiful beaches in Croatia is hidden on the car-free island, the red bay is characterized by the special red coloring of the cliffs and looks like something out of a picture book,” writes the user in his Facebook postThe place was once called the “Golden Island” because of its beautiful beaches and reddish-golden sand.

But the tip is not so secret after all: Although the beach of the “Golden Island” is hidden behind cliffs and can only be reached via steep steps carved into the rocks on a narrow path, as the holidaymaker reports, there are “numerous bathers” in summer. There are also several reviews on Google, mostly positive. According to one user, the beach is even overcrowded. “Lots of people and unfortunately a lot of rubbish. But the view is wonderful,” he concluded.

“A declaration of love to Vrgada”: Facebook users rave about Croatia’s pearl

According to numerous Facebook users, there is no better place in Croatia to cool off. “So beautiful,” says one vacationer under the post about the “Golden Island.” “We were there by boat this year too.” According to general opinion, Podbrizi beach is best reached from the water. “It’s really beautiful there, but you have to face the path to get there,” says another user, who said she refused to use the steep stairs.

But those who dare to go down the path will not only find a wonderful beach, but also a beach bar, which, according to the author of the Facebook post, is the next insider tip. “The drinks are not cheap, but almost border on Rip-offbut in a location like this you can overlook it,” he writes. A TikTok user recently expressed himself similarly after he in Croatia for a Cup with four scoops of ice cream for 17 euros.

The Croatian holidaymaker’s Facebook post was well received. “A declaration of love for Vrgada and its inhabitants!”, commented one user. Finally, the author of the post gives an important tip: “If you don’t want to spend the night on the island, don’t forget the time.” According to him, the last ferry leaves at around 8 p.m. There are also real insider tips outside of Croatia: These Five travel destinations worth seeing you should know. (cln)