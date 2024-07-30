Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger, Bjarne Kommnick

A vacationer literally ended up on the wrong track with his car. He had an accident on a wooden walkway. He had to pay the costs of the fire service himself.

Munich – The wooden footbridges that stretch picturesquely through the Dolomites on the Seiser Alm are actually clearly marked as pedestrian paths. But a tourist let his navigation device guide him along this path in South Tyrol (Italy) on Monday (July 29). His Fiat promptly found itself in a swampy area. The path is only about a meter wide and the car slipped.

Errant journey in South Tyrol: Holidaymaker races along hiking trail on the Seiser Alm in Fiat – fire brigade shakes its head

The South Tyrol Fire Brigade Association reported on Facebook about the holidaymaker’s wanderings and tagged the post with the expression “surprised”. The fire department commented: “A driver was literally on the wrong track today due to a ‘faulty sat nav announcement’ on the Seiser Alm and had to be rescued from this predicament by firefighters…” – and added the hashtag “#noteverydayoperations”.

A tracked vehicle had to be deployed to rescue the Fiat Panda stuck in the swamp. Walter Demetz, a commander of the Seiser Alm volunteer fire brigade, commented on stol.it exhausted by the holidaymakers’ car antics. “People drive all over the place, even on closed roads, if the satnav says so,” he explained. His team has to rescue cars or mobile homes from awkward situations about five times a summer, and up to three times as often in winter.

“I hope this will be really expensive”: mockery and discontent on the internet after Fiat accident in South Tyrol

Errant journey on the Seiser Alm: A holidaymaker drove – following his satnav – onto this one-metre-wide hiking bridge in South Tyrol. © FF Seiser Alm

Some commentators online dispensed with humor and instead called for the driver’s license to be revoked or for the holidaymaker to be fined. “I hope this is really expensive,” wrote one user. In fact, holidaymakers who put themselves in danger in the Alps or trigger an avoidable operation have to cover the costs themselves. In the mountains, this can quickly become expensive.

“It’s not an emergency”: South Tyrol tourist has to pay for fire service call out of pocket

Lukas Gasslitter, Commander of the Seiser Alm Volunteer Fire Department, asked IPPEN.MEDIA clear: “The tourist pays for it himself, it’s not an emergency.” Five firefighters were deployed and have to be paid at the normal hourly rate. The two vehicles aren’t free either. Gasslitter couldn’t give an exact amount, but he knows: “It adds up.”