From: Richard Strobl

Where is the “most beautiful sea in Italy”? In 2024, a place in the south will be honored with this award.

Salerno – Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the most beautiful beach in the country? In Italy, an answer to this question, which is sure to be interesting for locals and holidaymakers, has now been found for the year 2024: The small community of Pollica in the province of Salerno can look forward to the award.

Italy’s “most beautiful sea” awarded: Town delighted with title

Green hills and blue sea. Panorama of the Gulf of Cilento. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Depositphotos

“Pollica is the queen of summer 2024,” headlines Italy’s news agency AnsaThe background is the so-called “Blue Guide”, which is produced annually by the consumer association Legambiente and Touring. In this year’s list, the famous seaside resort of Pollica ranks right at the top.

The coastal town has therefore succeeded best in combining the quality of the services it offers to tourists with offers geared towards ecological sustainability. This is the fourth time since the award was introduced in 2000 that Pollica has been crowned.

Streets and houses of Pollica, Cilento, Campania, Italy. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Depositphotos

The municipality in Campania, which has just under 2,000 inhabitants, is actually not located directly on the sea. The town centre is just under five kilometres from the coast in the green hills of the Cilento National Park. However, the seaside resorts of Acciaroli and Pioppi are also part of the town, which probably justifies the distinction.

Italy-Place “proud” of award and “work done”

The community is part of the “Cittàslow” movement. This movement was founded in Italy in 1999 and has set itself the task of contributing to slowing down and improving the quality of life through environmental policy, infrastructure, urban quality, promotion of regional wines and products, and hospitality. The Dolce Vita concept seems to be working.

“We are proud of the result achieved,” Pollica Mayor Stefano Pisani told the Ansa about the renewed award. It is “a great result that rewards us for our commitment and the work we have done,” said a local operator. He defines Pollica as a place for “adventure tourists.” The guests are “demanding” and want to experience the flora and fauna, the sea and green hills as well as the centuries-old culture.

Legambiente and Touring have also chosen the “most beautiful lake in Italy”: a small community in Trentino can be happy about this.