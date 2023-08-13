Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

A flood of tourists travel to Bruges every year to admire the canal city. Not all residents like this.

Bruges – “See Bruges and Die” is the name of a famous Hollywood film set in the Belgian canal city popular with holidaymakers. But when it comes to the inhabitants of the tourist magnet, it should probably mean a lot more: “Stand and die in Bruges”. Because the mass tourism in the city hits the residents badly.

After all, every year around eight million tourists “get lost” in the community, which is probably the best-known city in Belgium after Brussels. However, the escalating mass tourism is now more of a curse than a blessing for the residents, as on an ordinary summer day countless holidaymakers push through the alleys and streets of the city and push it to its limits in many respects.

“Too much, far too much”: Belgium’s tourist magnet breaks the hat cord because of mass tourism

However, locals find the rush of tourists, especially in the summer months, a nuisance. They have quite simply had enough of the flood of holidaymakers. “More and more people are coming here, now even by boat,” explains a disgruntled Bruges resident in the video from the news agency AFP. “That leads to a lot of problems. We local residents find it too much, far too much. On some days it’s huge.”

Bruges is bursting at the seams due to the rush of tourists. Now there should be new measures to attract a different kind of holidaymakers away from mass tourism. © IMAGO/Björn Trotsky

Another resident also expresses displeasure with the mass tourism in his hometown. “It really has reached a limit. As one landlord said here, ‘Enough. We don’t need more tourists, maybe a little less’.” There has probably never been a scandal in Croatia when a holidaymaker showed “no shame”.

Bruges wants to tackle mass tourism: “Increase a certain type of visitor”

One reason for the steady flow of visitors is the day-trippers who flock to the picturesque town from the cruise ships that dock in the nearby port of Zeebrugge. This type of tourism is not very profitable for the city, since the gastronomy around hotels and restaurants benefits little or not at all from the holidaymakers.

In the background, the city’s efforts are at least in full swing in order to make the appropriate profit from the tourist rush. “Our goal is not to increase the amount, but the type of visitor who comes here,” explains Anne De Meerleer from the Bruges Tourist Office AFP.

Belgium: Residents of Bruges fear their city is becoming something of a Disney Land

The main focus in Bruges is now to distribute the tourist rush throughout the year. And to attract those holidaymakers with a palate for fine dining and an eye for unique culture, rather than Belgian waffles and quick selfies. Tourists who are willing to pay “expensive” prices like in Italy or “price increases” like in Croatia instead of saving themselves with cheap offers throughout the day.

Tourists, on the other hand, seem to see the situation less precariously. “It’s not that crowded,” says a Scottish holidaymaker AFP. “It’s like Amsterdam, Florence or Venice, but not as crowded.” The residents of the canal city see things differently and can hardly wait for possible measures to stop the flood of tourists. Whether it has to be as drastic as Italy, where a holiday island is threatened with fines, remains to be seen. (with material from the AFP)