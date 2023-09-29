Home page World

From: Momir Takac

A vacationer in Italy wants to share an ice cream sundae with her husband and asks for a second spoonful. When the bill comes, she is flabbergasted.

Lavis – It is well documented that holidays in the sunny south have become significantly more expensive. Not only Croatia raised prices sharplyin Italy and Spain too, guests have to pay a lot more for their holidays than usual. The higher prices for overnight stays are one thing, but in some places absurd extra fees are also charged.

A tourist on Lake Como had to pay two euros to cut a piece of toast. Two euros extra for an empty plate seems harmless. A woman in Trentino also had to pay a strange extra fee. Like from a review on the portal TripAdvisor As can be seen, she paid an extra euro for a spoon in an ice cream parlor.

Extra charge for spoons in Italian ice cream parlor leaves customer desperate

The customer wanted to share a caramel cup with her husband at Gelateria Serafini in Lavis. She only received one spoon and ordered another. When the bill came, she could hardly believe her eyes. At the price of eight euros for the sundae, she was charged a service fee of one euro for the spoon. She added a photo of the invoice to the review as evidence. For the woman, this is a reason to avoid the ice cream parlor in the future. Also in Austria is afraid of fees for extra cutlery apparently not back.

A customer at an ice cream parlor in Italy had to pay an extra euro for a second spoon. © Tripadvisor.de/Screenshot

But it doesn’t seem to be an isolated case. Other guests apparently also had to pay a fee for additional spoons. A nominal Italian also had to pay an extra euro for another teaspoon. Which led him to make the following ironic statement: “And if I drop my fork, do I pay extra for a new one or is that included in the extra charge?”

Ice cream parlor in Italy refuses to allow adults to order just one scoop of ice cream

One couple called the “decision to charge extra for sharing sundaes” “absurd.” Yet another spoke of “company decisions from before the war.” But that’s not enough. It’s not just the fee for another spoon that upsets some guests. Some also complain about the unfriendliness of the staff.

It is not unusual that you are not allowed to sit at the table with ice cream on your hand. But the fact that as an adult you can’t get just one scoop of ice cream in the ice cream parlor is very strange. According to a 2019 review, a guest was told that only children under 120 centimeters tall could receive a bullet. This practice still seems to be common. A guest wrote in June 2023 that he and his companion were “categorically refused a scoop of ice cream.” On Some bars in Mallorca charge extra for ice cubes – at 20 cents each. (mt)