Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

Press Split

The Vellauer Felsenweg is located in South Tyrol, near the city of Meran. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Ulrich Wagner

An 82-year-old Bavarian tourist had a fatal accident in the mountains of South Tyrol. He had apparently stumbled on a hiking trail.

Meran – Like the Italian news agency Ansa According to reports, the man was on the Vellauer Felsenweg shortly before 3 p.m., accompanied by his wife, when he slipped at one point – and fell about 60 meters down. Other hikers who witnessed the accident tried to reach the man. But in vain. The area was too inaccessible and they had to wait for mountain rescue. The rescue helicopter “Pelikan 1” was also called to the scene to provide support.

Fatal accident in South Tyrol: German tourist falls 60 meters

The Vellauer Felsenweg is located in South Tyrol, near the city of Meran. The hiking trail winds along the steep rock faces of the Küchenlberg above Merano and offers spectacular views of the surrounding area. It is part of the Meraner Höhenweg, which is a popular route for hikers in the region. The now deceased tourist is said to have been 82 years old and came from Augsburg, the portal writes stol.it. According to the report, the Bavarian was traveling with his wife when the serious accident occurred.

According to previous findings, the 82-year-old is said to have stumbled on the narrow path. The exact circumstances of the accident are currently unknown. What is known is that the man died immediately from his injuries. Another hiker who passed the scene of the accident tried to help and climbed down to the victim. As a result, he found himself in distress in the impassable terrain – and had to be rescued.

Ten legendary Alpine peaks that every hiking fan should know View photo series

Vellauer Felsenweg is considered a particularly risky hiking trail

Meran is close to the border with Austria. The city is known for its mild climate, spa resorts and surrounding mountain landscape, which offers many hiking and outdoor activities. The Vellauer Felsenweg is often viewed as dangerous – due to its steep and narrow paths along the rock faces. In some places along the trail there are deep chasms or steep cliffs without railings or protection. This can pose a risk to hikers, especially if they are unsteady or suffer from dizziness.

As with many alpine hiking trails, weather conditions can change quickly. Rain, fog or snow can significantly worsen the conditions on the rock path and increase the risk. Fatal hiking accidents occur again and again in South Tyrol – most recently a German hiker fell 80 meters into the depths in South Tyrol.