The next fatality on the highest mountain in the Alps. A mountaineer fell in the notorious Couloir du Goûter. The passage is known as the “corridor of death”.

Chamonix – The holidaymaker from Romania fell about 200 meters into the depths of Mont Blanc, according to the Chamonix mountain rescue service (France). The 35-year-old had an accident in the Couloir du Goûter on Monday (September 2nd). Apparently due to a “technical error”.

Tragedy on the highest mountain in the Alps: Mountaineer falls in the “death corridor” of Mont Blanc

A nearby rope team had observed the fall and alerted the mountain rescue service. The helicopter “Dragon 74” arrived at around 8 a.m., but could only recover the body of the injured mountaineer.

Landslides and avalanches are common in the Couloir de Goûter, known as the “corridor of death” or “death gully”. It is considered one of the most dangerous places in the Alps. At the beginning of August, a glacier collapse hit a group of mountaineers there. Two Germans were reported missing afterward, and the search has now been unsuccessful.

Notorious Alpine route: landslides and avalanches are becoming more frequent at the Couloir de Goûter

The notorious traverse on Mont Blanc is “like Russian roulette,” say mountaineers. On average, 15 people die here every year. “On one side, the abyss, on the other, boulders falling down the slope,” describes it as the Swiss Alpine Club SAC. In terms of the number of deaths, Mont Blanc is one of the most dangerous mountains in the world. According to unofficial estimates, between 6,000 and 8,000 mountaineers have had accidents here since the first ascent.

“But in today’s case, it is actually a technical error,” stresses the Chamonix High Mountain Gendarmerie Unit (PGHM) at france3The man from Romania was not hit by an avalanche. (moe)