Free holiday tip: Before you leave, check not only whether there are traffic jams and where there are McDrives along the highway, but also whether there are environmental zones at your holiday destination. Are you going to London like this British camper? Then use this car checker to find out where your car can and can’t go. Otherwise, just like this holidaymaker, you can expect a fine when you return home.

He and his family had traveled to the big city in the camper for a weekend during Easter. The idea was to have a cheap weekend away with the camper on the outskirts of the English capital. What the holidaymaker does not know is that the ring roads around London are also environmental zones. He is caught twice with his Laika Ecovip camper. That means a fine of £300 twice.

The man responds to the fines

Now £600 is already a lot of extra for what should have been a cheap weekend, but it gets even worse. The payment term is apparently quite short in England and because the man misses the first moment, the fine grows to 2,000 pounds, the equivalent of 2,200 euros. If he does not pay before May 1, the amount will even be £ 4,000. That’s why he protests.

“If I had had to pay £100 for being stupid and not realizing I was getting into the zone, I would have just paid it. But 2,000 pounds, that’s just a monthly salary. We also had a room at The Shard [een duur hotel in hartje London] can book instead of spending two nights in the camper,” says the man, according to the Daily Mail.

Apparently the local authorities feel sorry for the man. “When people are fined like this, we offer help and propose a way to settle the outstanding bills,” said a spokesman for the Transport of London authority. Instead of £2,000, the man must pay only the original £600.