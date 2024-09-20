Home World

From: Andreas Knobloch

A holidaymaker couldn’t believe what she had to do first when she arrived in Egypt. The 15-year-old experienced something “traumatic”.

Hurghada – Egypt remains a popular holiday destination for many holidaymakers, but it is unclear whether 15-year-old Caitlyn Disley from Great Britain will spend her free time there again. The teenager has had a traumatic experience in the North African country and the media across Europe are reporting on the incident.

Holidaymaker (15) experiences “traumatic” experience at Hurghada airport – “Shocked and ashamed”

Disley is a redhead with short hair. When she arrived at the airport in Hurghada, the security guards wanted the young woman to undress to check that she was really a woman. WiganToday reports a “traumatic check because they couldn’t believe she was a girl.” The tour group was only allowed to leave the terminal after the security guards were satisfied that they had identified her as a woman. She had to pull up her bra and prove that she did not have male genitalia. Bad An influencer was also caught, who “broke out of her nose”. But the situation is not comparable to Caitlyn’s.

On the English portal’s page, she is photographed next to her passport photo, in which she looks younger. After the security check, she was left “shocked and ashamed”. “It was traumatizing and embarrassing. I’ve never had to go through anything like that before.” Her father wanted to draw attention to the situation so that the same thing doesn’t happen to others. He calls her a “tomboy”, which in German means something like a rascal or boyish boy. “But you can tell in the photo.”

Horror holiday in Egypt: Girlfriend’s mother stopped something even worse

The father is still shocked: “It was a terrible experience for Caitlyn and I think she is slowly starting to understand what happened now that she is back home. She repressed it while they were there, but she was always worried before the return journey that the same thing would happen again at Hurghada Airport.” Two male security guards are said to have asked her to undress.

Her friend’s family asked for an English-speaking contact person at the airport because the security guards were unable to communicate. A nurse, who was tracked down by the friend’s mother, eventually helped Caitlyn and translated: “She should push up her sports bra and the two of them should also ‘look down there’,” the father later recalled. When asked, the friend’s mother said that she “wouldn’t do that under any circumstances.” After the shameful exposure of her top, there was at least a “solution.” Caitlyn pulled her pants up tightly to her crotch to show that she did not have male genitalia. Then they were allowed to leave.

The father does not want to sue anyone, but wants to send the message: “We do not want it to happen to anyone else. It could be a ten or eleven year old next time.” In addition to the WiganToday reported WalesOnlinethe Swiss portal 20min.ch or DailyMail about the incident. In April we reported on a family who paid 4370 euros for their holiday in Egypt but had a terrible trip. (ank)