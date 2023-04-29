Holiday weather | Cold weather is expected, it will snow and sleet in the north

If you plan to spend May Day outside, you should dress properly.

Holiday will be spent in many places in inclement weather, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

On Friday, a rain zone will move in the north, dropping both snow and water. There will also be rain and sleet showers in the southwestern part of the country.

On Saturday, the rain will come in Lapland mainly as snow. In places, snow can accumulate up to more than 20 centimeters by the evening, which makes the driving weather bad or very bad.

On the night before May Day, a new area of ​​rain will spread to the southern and central part of the country. In South and Central Ostrobothnia, it rains both snow and sleet. In the northern parts of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland, there may also be sleet or wet snow during the night. In the morning, the rain turns to water, the Meteorological Institute says.

May Day is cool. In rainy areas, the temperature is between two and five degrees, but in dusty areas the temperature can be as high as ten degrees.

Sunday and the night before Monday will be mostly cloudy across the country, even clear in the western parts.

The morning of May Day will be mostly sunny before clouds begin to accumulate in the sky and later possibly rain or sleet showers. However, the sun shines throughout the day, and the weather is a little warmer than on May Day. In the southern and central part of the country, the highest temperature of the day is 6‒10 degrees, in the northern part of the country 2‒6 degrees.

On May Day, however, the westerly wind is quite strong and gusty, especially in the coastal regions, and it can increase the feeling of cold. If you plan to spend May Day outside, you should dress properly.

Year then the highest temperature on May Day varied from around 10 degrees in the southern part of the country to zero degrees in Northern Lapland. May Day was a couple of degrees warmer than May Day Eve throughout the country. There were rain showers in places, and snow showers in the north.

The average daytime temperature on May Day is 10‒15 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country, 5‒10 degrees in the northern part of the country. At night, the temperature in the northern part of the country typically drops to below freezing during May Day. In the southern and central parts of the country, it is usually zero or a few degrees plus on May Day night.

May Day is therefore a little colder than usual this year, but not exceptionally cool.