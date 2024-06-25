A heavenly holiday transformed into tragedy for a 65 year old Australian tourist, who lost her life after swimming in the sea of ​​Capri. The woman, on holiday with her partner on the Sorrento peninsula, had rented a boat for an excursion to the Isola Azzurra, leaving from Piano di Sorrento this morning.

Australian tourist died in Capri due to a sudden illness

Everything seemed to be going well: the couple was enjoying the crystal clear sea and the breathtaking landscape. A few moments after the tragedy. After diving and swimming for a while, in the direction of stacks, the woman suddenly felt ill. Having struggled to get back on the boat, she alerted her husband. The emergency resolution machine was immediately activated. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuedUnfortunately it was not possible to save her life. Every attempt at resuscitation was in vain. The circumstances that led to the fatal illness are not yet clear and further investigations could be conducted to clarify the origin of the tragic event.

The death of the tourist profoundly shakes the community of Capri and the Sorrento peninsula, which has gathered in mourning around the victim’s family. During this period of grief, local authorities expressed their condolences and support to the family of the missing woman.

This tragic news adds to another death that recently occurred in the Neapolitan area. A 56-year-old English tourist has died, probably due to a heart attack, after climbing Mount Vesuvius. Two tragedies in a few days affecting the region. Both emphasize the importance of taking the necessary precautions during tourist activities, to avoid fatal events such as those which occurred in these cases.

Destiny always follows its course, but we can give it a hand. Performing regular checks with routine exams can give us a clear picture of ours health condition allowing us to make the most of our holidays.

The article Vacation turns into tragedy, she loses her life before her husband’s eyes: where and what happened comes from Curler.

