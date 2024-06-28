Margherita Salvucci was 28 years old and unfortunately died for a photo, during a holiday with her parents

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened yesterday, Thursday 27 June. Margherita Salvuccia young 28 year old doctor, unfortunately lost her life for a photo, in front of her parents and younger sister.

It all seems to have happened for a sad reason fatalitybut now only further investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened. For her, despite being taken to the hospital, there was no longer nothing more to do.

Margherita had graduated in Psychiatry and had moved to Padua, from the small town of Colmurano, in the province of Macerata. Due to the distance and to spend time with the family, she often returned to his house and with his parents they had decided to take a holiday in Madeirain Portugal. They were supposed to spend some time relaxing and carefree.

However, it was just suddenly that, on Thursday, the tragedy occurred. According to what the local newspaper wrote The Rest of the PugMargherita was on the rocks to take a photo. But when it would seem that a wave overwhelmed her and his conditions appeared desperate right from the start.

The heartbreaking death of Margherita Salvucci after the wave overwhelmed her

The paramedics arrived on site urgently and arranged for the girl to be promptly transported to the local hospital. But it was precisely this morning that the heartbreaking news arrived, Margherita he didn’t make it and lost his life.

The news shocked thousands of people who knew her. No one would have ever imagined what a holiday it would be like transformed in a drama in a matter of minutes and for a photo.

Margherita was described as a bright person, with a great future ambitious before him, but his dreams were soon snatched away, in a matter of moments. They had decided to spend time with their family, but no one would have ever imagined experiencing such a loss.