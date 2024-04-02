In it Kinchil-Celestún sectiona car crash that left a balance deceased minor and another person seriously injured.

According to the reports provided, the vehicle driver lost control by going too far, which caused the volcara car and turned several times until it was on its awning. One of the childrenjust 8 years oldwas thrown from the vehicle due to the impact, while A 12-year-old girl suffered a limb amputation. On the other hand, another 9-year-old minor suffered less serious injuries, as did a couple traveling in the front seat.

The tragedy occurred around noon yesterday, when the familyresidents of Mérida, they directed to him port of Celestún to enjoy your vacation.

The witnesses to the accident immediately called the emergency services at number 911. Minutes later the Municipal Police of Celestún and the paramedics from the “Escualo” group arrived at the scene but unfortunately, despite the efforts of the rescue teams, the 8 year old boy lost his life at the scene of the accident.

The other minor, who suffered the amputation of his right armwas treated urgently by the municipal Emergency Medical Technicians and later transferred to an emergency hospital in Mérida to receive specialized care.

The State Police authorities also became aware of the event and joined the support and search efforts at the scene. It was revealed that the girl's forearm had not been found until hours after the accidentsince it became detached during the vehicle's somersaults.