I admire the courage of the Balearic government; they are talking about a fantastic summer season… even though travel from Britain is banned (at the moment) and travel from Germany could suffer the same fate.

Britain’s biggest travel company, Jet2, have suspended their holiday program to June and probably their rivals will follow their lead once the British government gives details of the “new holiday traffic light system.”

There are serious doubts whether British tourists will travel to the island at all this summer. Now, I believe in being optimistic but the chances of the Balearics having a good summer season are slim to say the least. The truth is that it is an uncertain season with many hotels and other businesses in the resorts remaining closed.

Also, we have to remember that some quite serious restrictions are being enforced across the Balearics. These will remain in place up to least next month. Not much fun going to a holiday resort where you have to be back in your hotel by 10 and bars and restaurants have to close by 5p.m.

To have an even moderately good season alot of things need to change. No PCR tests for British tourists, bars and restaurants opening and closing at their usual times and no masks on the beaches, are just some of the things which will have to be abandoned if the islands want to welcome tourists. I don’t think we are going to have a season without tourists but it certainly won’t be a season to be jolly !!