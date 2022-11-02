The November 2 holiday begins with 167 points of blockages and interdictions on the country’s highways, according to a report released by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) around 6 am this Wednesday. There are still occurrences in Acre, Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rondônia, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Tocantins.

The total number of Bolsonarista demonstrations undone by the corporation reached 563, according to the most recent bulletin.

Santa Catarina continues to be the state with the most blocks and interdictions, 37. São Paulo, which had eight on Tuesday, now has three.

The protesters contest the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the polls against the President of the Republic and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and some of them, contrary to the Constitution of Brazil and acting in a coup-like manner, ask that there be military intervention to prevent PT from assuming the presidency of the country.

During the early hours of the morning, most of the demonstrations on the roads of São Paulo began to be concentrated on the margins of federal highways.

On the Régis Régis Bittencourt highway, which on Tuesday saw roadblocks, interdictions and tires burned by protesters, the roads began to be fully cleared.

Bolsonaro’s speech

Almost 45 hours after the confirmation of the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), President Jair Bolsonaro finally spoke out on Tuesday afternoon on the results of the polls.

The chief executive did not directly acknowledge having been defeated on Sunday, but avoided questioning his opponent’s victory and directly criticizing the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the TSE.

Bolsonaro also said that the closing of federal roads by his supporters is “the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice at how the electoral process took place”.

He pondered, however, that the methods of manifestation must be different. “Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome, but our methods cannot be those of the left, which have always harmed the population, such as invasion of property, destruction of heritage and curtailment of the right to come and go,” he said, in an attack on the Brazilian left.