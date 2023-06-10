Holiday season | You can still get a rental cabin for Midsummer, but you have to compromise on the criteria – there is also demand for cabins at the end of a roadless mountain

The general rise in prices has put pressure on cabin renters to raise prices, says Lomarenka CEO Eva Kohonen.

Cottages for rent is still available for the entire summer, but at the most popular times the supply is already smaller, says the CEO of Lomarenka, which brokers cabins Eva Kohonen.

“Even for Midsummer, there are still cabins available, but you have to be ready to compromise a little on the criteria,” he says.

There is also a particularly high demand for rental cabins in July.

Kohonen predicts that the company’s rental cabin sales will decrease this summer by 5–8 percent compared to last summer. However, demand is still higher than in 2019 before the start of the corona pandemic.

According to him, the popularity of cabin rentals has decreased since last summer because people want to travel abroad again. Increased prices also have an effect.

“Families will probably have a little less money to spend on vacations this summer than in previous summers.”

According to Kohonen, this can be seen in the fact that people prefer destinations that are slightly cheaper and closer to home.

According to Kohonen the most popular are the 4–6-person cabins intended for families, which are equipped with amenities such as an indoor toilet and electricity. The sauna, nature and location by the water are also considered important. The increasing popularity of electric cars can be seen in the fact that customers are more often inquiring about the possibility of charging the car.

On the other hand, there is also demand for the extreme end.

“Some people who want the real peace of nature are interested in wilderness cabins that don’t even have a road to get to.”

Lomarengas brokers the cabins, but their pricing is decided by the owners of the cabins. A week’s cottage rent is around 800 euros on average.

According to Kohonen, the general rise in prices can be seen in the fact that renters have been under pressure to raise rents. He estimates that the increases will be about two percent of last summer’s level.

“The owners of the cabins have been careful with price increases, because the holiday budgets of many families are tighter than before.”

Generally expectations for the domestic tourist summer are cautiously optimistic despite the rise in prices and interest rates.

CEO of Mara ry, tourism and restaurant services Timo Lappi estimates that the coming summer will be roughly the same as last summer in terms of domestic tourism.

“The increase in foreign tourism probably takes a toll on domestic travel. On the other hand, the rise in prices and interest rates can have an effect in such a way that people take domestic trips instead of more expensive trips abroad,” says Lappi.

Lappi estimates that the increase in prices can be seen more in large investments, such as housing and car sales, than in tourism.

“When people don’t know where the interest rates will settle, they don’t make so many big investments, instead they want to spend time with their family.”

According to him, especially the young generation today prefers to spend money on services rather than buying goods.

Mixed Maran Lappi and Lomarenkaan Kohonen have noted that nature and responsible tourism have grown in popularity.

“Whereas five years ago, a lot of pictures from long-distance trips were shared on social media, now we talk more about short short trips over the country,” says Kohonen.

Summer holiday tourism to Lapland has also grown in popularity. Timo Lappi says that the number of visitors to Lapland’s ski centers in the summer months is increasing, among other things, due to the increase in downhill cycling.

The upcoming domestic tourism season is also affected by the weather. Lapland considers the rapid warming of the weather important for the success of the tourist season.

“The weather determines a lot of Finns’ travel. It is of great importance when a decision is made, whether to go abroad or whether to travel domestically.”