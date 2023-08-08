Home page World

Sandra Sparer

Many Italian holiday resorts are almost overrun by tourists in summer. More and more are therefore forced to limit the number of visitors.

Munich – Pictures of picturesque beaches and picturesque alleys lure people on social media. However, the reality is now different in many holiday resorts in Italy. There hordes of tourists clog the streets and besiege some sights. Many beaches are also regularly overcrowded in the summer months. More and more travel destinations are therefore being forced to enact laws and regulations to stem the flow of visitors.

Sights and popular beaches restrict visitor numbers

The Villa del Balbianello attracts many film fans, among other things, because it has already been the backdrop for several film productions. Including James Bond and Star Wars. Like the news portal stol.it reports that the number of visitors to the villa will be limited to a maximum of 1200 per day in the future.

The environmental protection association FAI, which manages the villa, sees this measure as “the only way to protect Villa del Balbianello from excessive tourism,” the article continues. And the historic villa is far from alone with such tough entry limits. Some popular beaches also only allow a certain number of visitors.

The Villa del Balbianello has appeared in well-known films several times and this is one of the reasons why it attracts many tourists. The number of visitors is now limited. © Wirestock/IMAGO

For example, no more than 500 bathers are allowed to stay on the beach of Cala Luna in Sardinia in August. “The authorities want to avoid crowds in the bay,” reports stol.it. On some beaches in Sardinia you even have to pay an entrance fee. Pioneer for this model was according to the portal travel reporter the beach of La Pelosa. If you want to swim here, you have to pay 3.50 euros per person. Admission is free for children up to twelve years of age.

Cars, coaches and cruise ships anger the local population

In many places, the cars, coaches and cruise ships that tourists use to travel lead to problems such as traffic jams, congested roads and environmental pollution, and cause resentment among the local population. Some particularly popular communities are therefore pulling the ripcord or at least negotiating possible solutions.

Some beaches in Italy are so crowded in high season that they have to limit the number of guests. For some you even have to pay an entrance fee. © Sergio Monti/IMAGO

For example, private vehicles registered outside the region are no longer allowed to drive on the island of Procida in the Gulf of Naples between March 1 and December 31 travel reporter reported. Similar regulations also apply to Linosa and Lampedusa. Even a selfie in the wrong place can be expensive on vacation.

Venice now wants to introduce the Contributo di Accesso (entry contribution), which has been in the planning for a long time. Day tourists then have to pay up to ten euros “admission” to visit the beautiful lagoon city. The city of Rome also wants to limit the flow of tourists to a popular attraction. “The municipality is considering regulated access to the Trevi Fountain,” writes stol.it. It is not yet known exactly what measures will be taken.

In general, the rules for tourists have been tightened not only in Italy, but in many holiday countries. For example, the Croatian city of Split is taking massive action against excessive alcohol consumption in order to be less attractive to drinking tourists. (sp)