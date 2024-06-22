Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

After storms in Switzerland, the A13 is closed between San Vittore and the San Bernardino Tunnel north portal. © Graubünden Police

Switzerland is experiencing extreme rainfall and landslides. Rescue workers are continuing to search for missing people. The damage is enormous.

Update from June 23, 7 a.m.: Zermatt is still cut off from the outside world, in the canton of Graubünden a mudslide has caused severe damage and three people are missing (see also initial report of 22 June).

Following the landslide in Misox, the A13 between San Vittore and the San Bernardino Valley North Portal is closed, the Graubünden police announced. Heavy thunderstorms and rainfall caused massive flooding on Friday evening around 6 p.m. Masses of water with rubble, wood and mud swept away three houses and three cars in the village of Sorte. Police officers reportedly had to swim to safety when their car was submerged in floodwaters up to its roof.

A13 motorway likely to be closed for months after storms in Switzerland

The A13 motorway was swept away for 200 metres, as can be seen in photos. The repair work will take months, reports blick.ch. Especially during the holiday season, the route is considered an important north-south connection in Switzerland alongside the A2, especially when there is a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel. Those responsible fear a “Gotthard collapse” and also a “supply bottleneck” for eastern Switzerland, as freight traffic is also affected by the San Bernardino route.

Severe storms in Switzerland: Road to San Bernardino destroyed

First report from June 22, 2024

Chur – Heavy storms have hit Switzerland. Four people were buried by a landslide that brought with it masses of mud and debris. In the Misox Valley, north of Lake Como in the canton of Graubünden, a woman was rescued alive early on Saturday morning (22 June), according to the cantonal police. A couple and an elderly woman were still missing and were being searched for with dogs, helicopters and drones. Three houses were destroyed by the flow of debris.

Houses in the municipality of Lostallo after a landslide caused by bad weather and heavy rain in the Misox valley. © Samuel Golay/dpa

Damage after storms in Switzerland: Several towns cut off from electricity

The landslide is said to have completely destroyed the A13 national road between Roveredo GR and the San Bernardino Pass, as Frapp writes. According to the report, the A13 was buried on all four roads. The road into the valley was only open to rescue workers. There were meter-high boulders there, the police reported. The police warned against entering cellars or underground garages and called on the population to stay away from flooded waters. Several towns were cut off from electricity.

Emergency services are taking part in the clean-up operations after a landslide in the Misox Valley in Switzerland. © Samuel Golay/dpa

The situation in the tourist resort of Zermatt in Switzerland was also tense. The village on the Matterhorn was cut off from the outside world because both the railway line and an access road were closed. However, Romy Biner-Hauser, the mayor, stressed on television that all residents and guests were safe.

“Weather is constantly changing” – hiking trails in Zermatt, Switzerland closed for safety reasons

The main shopping street in Zermatt was not affected, as an employee of the tourist office told the German Press Agency (dpa). Restaurants and shops were open. Guests could also use the cable cars, but most of the hiking trails were closed for safety reasons. On Saturday morning, the sun initially shone in Zermatt. “But the weather is constantly changing, and it is supposed to rain again later,” said the employee. Zermatt offers over 14,000 beds for holidaymakers in hotels and holiday apartments.

In the north of the country, on Lake Constance, the flood risk was at warning level 4 out of 5. People were asked to stay away from the banks. On Saturday, the situation on the Rhone before it enters Lake Geneva eased.

Austria is also struggling with severe damage after storms. And severe storms are also raging in Italy. (tt/dpa)