After severe storms in Switzerland, several places are flooded. Residents have been evacuated and Zermatt is cut off from the outside world.

Zermatt – In Switzerland, severe storms have flooded several places. Authorities in the cantons of Valais and Graubünden had to evacuate more than 200 residents on Friday, June 21. In Valais, around 230 people had to leave their homes, said the head of the Office for Civil Protection, Marie-Claude Noth-Ecoeur, to the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDAMore than 200 firefighters and dozens of other forces were alerted.

Zermatt holiday resort is under water: melting snow and storms in the Alps

The resort of Zermatt, known for its ski area, was hit particularly hard. Together with this year’s abundant snowmelt, the heavy rainfall caused flooding. The Vispa River overflowed its banks. The severe storms also caused landslides.

Zermatt in Switzerland cut off from the outside world: train route closed after storms

The town has been cut off from the outside world since Friday afternoon (June 21) due to the risk of flooding. The closure of the train line between Visp and Zermatt should remain in effect until at least Saturday morning (June 22). The service with replacement buses between Visp and Täsch, about five kilometers from Zermatt, also had to be interrupted because the road was closed, the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn railway company announced. Twitter videos show the “last train” leaving Zermatt before the Vispa river overflows its banks. Zermatt itself is car-free.

In Täsch, where drivers have to park if they want to go to car-free Zermatt, a campsite was cleared as a precaution.

Further pictures show flooded footpaths and a raging stream. In Zermatt, schools were also closed, as a municipal employee reported to Keystone-SDA said.

Storms rage in the Alps: More places in Switzerland flooded, four people missing

As the Graubünden cantonal police released in a statement, four people are now missing in the southern Graubünden valley of Misoux. Several people had to be evacuated, according to the information.

In the southeastern canton of Graubünden, the authorities warned of renewed flooding in the Misox. The cantonal police said on Friday: “Several rivers overflowed their beds.”

Flood alert in Switzerland: Rhône reaches peak level – motorway closed due to landslides

In the canton of Valais, the authorities also banned walks along the water. The Rhône is at risk of flooding. The ban also applies to the neighboring Chablais in Vaud. According to the authorities, the Rhône should reach its highest level on Friday evening – rail traffic between Riddes and Ardon in Valais was reopened on Saturday morning.

According to the Swiss automobile club Touring Club Switzerland, the motorway was closed in both directions due to landslides in the lower part of the valley.

Other parts of Switzerland are also affected by flooding. The Swiss Federal Environment Agency has issued the highest warning level for parts of Lake Constance.

Austria has also suffered severe damage following storms. And in Italy, people are also battling severe storms. Landslides occurred in the canton of Lucerne at the beginning of the month. (AFP/dpa)