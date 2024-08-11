Home World

From: Kilian Bauml

Press Split

Greece is battling a fire inferno. Clouds of smoke are already reaching Athens, while firefighters are fighting a desperate battle against the flames.

Athens – A devastating fire is raging north of Athens. Due to the strong heat wave in Greece, an ancient site in the capital has already been closed. The clouds of smoke are now rising as far as the Greek metropolis. A fire department spokesman said on national radio: “The flames are more than 25 meters high.” 19 firefighting planes and almost 500 firefighters are working in the area around the small community of Varnavas.

Forest fires are raging in Greece, and smoke can now even be seen in Athens. (Montage) © Nikolas Georgiou/Derek Gatopoulos/dpa

Fire in holiday paradise: Smoke reaches the capital

The residents of the affected areas were asked by the civil protection service via SMS to evacuate their homes. The fire inferno is raging about 30 kilometers north of the metropolis. Some people suffered smoke inhalation and had to be taken to medical facilities, according to Greek news sources. Tourist facilities have not been at risk so far, according to further reports. Greece struggling with severe forest fires.

Tornados, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know about View photo gallery

Weather experts and civil protection authorities had repeatedly warned of the danger over the weekend: Due to the extreme heat wave in southern Europe and the currently strong winds in the Aegean region, even the smallest fire could escalate into a major blaze within a few minutes. The civil protection authorities provided a map showing that the area around Athens and large parts of central Greece are at the highest fire danger level. (kiba/dpa)