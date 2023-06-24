Home page World

The popular holiday region of Bolzano has a garbage problem. The city is now fighting garbage offenders with hefty fines and surveillance cameras.

Bozen – The state capital of Bozen in the popular holiday region of South Tyrol in Italy is taking hefty fines and surveillance cameras against illegal or improper waste disposal, as the local medium says daily newspaper reported on Wednesday (June 21). The video recordings already revealed 200 violations within just one month.

City Bolzano Population 106,951 Surface 52.3 km² province South-Tirol

South Tyrol: Surveillance cameras catch 250 garbage sinners in one month

The city of Bolzano has been fighting a garbage problem for a long time. Time and again in the past, waste and recyclable materials had not been disposed of correctly or had been dumped illegally. The city offers a total of 400 recycling points, twelve of which were particularly affected by the uncontrolled dumping of waste, which is why the municipality installed cameras at these locations.

Surveillance has already been successful: in May, thanks to the video cameras, a total of 250 rubbish offenders were arrested, with a hundred of them not residing in Bolzano. Among other things, the cameras also recorded companies – such as cleaning companies – that carelessly discarded their rubbish. Three employees of the city administration are responsible for viewing and evaluating the recordings – almost around the clock.

Penalties doubled: High fines should deter South Tyrol

The mayor of Bolzano, Renzo Caramaschi, and the environmental councilor Chiara Rabini had a loud voice daily newspaper on Tuesday (June 20) to the citizens of the surrounding communities and asked them to dispose of their garbage at their own place of residence. Many people come to work in Bolzano, but do not live in the city. The summer and the associated heat waves are likely to increase the urgency of the garbage problem in the Italian city.

The situation harms the city ecologically and economically, Mayor Caramaschi made clear. To emphasize the point, the city had doubled the penalties for garbage offenders. Anyone who dumps waste or recyclables illegally or does not dispose of it correctly will have to pay 200 euros as a private individual and 400 euros for companies.

Other cities are also struggling with garbage problems, including Berlin, Vienna and Naples. Reasons for this can be an increasing population, overtourism, overloading of the systems and improper disposal. However, separating your waste correctly helps save costs and protect the environment.