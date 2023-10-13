Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

The ski season in Austria starts on December 15th. © Cavan Images/Imago

The ski season is a highlight for many people. Ski down the slopes: what could be nicer? However, not all lifts will open in Carinthia.

Carinthia – Summer in Germany is set to end with a bang. Even snow was forecast. In Austria, a winter feeling briefly arose in September. Photos showed a decent blanket of snow – well before the winter season. In just under two months (December 15th) the big starting signal for ski lifts in Carinthia will be given. But not all of them start operations.

Ski Area: Holy blood Affected lifts: Viehbühel, Hochfleiss, Tauernberg Federal State: Carinthia

High season for skiing in Austria: How many lifts will not be in operation?

A total of three lifts should not be switched on, as Peter Schmidl, managing director of the mountain railways, said. Several media outlets report this unanimously. “We will work sustainably and will not switch on the Viehbühel lift and the Hochfleiss lift at well over 2000 meters above sea level this winter,” he told the Crown newspaper and added, “This will also save us a lot of CO₂.” Furthermore, the Tauernberg lift will also remain closed. So three out of ten lifts are not used.

The background is the number of winter sports enthusiasts, who are continually falling in the ski area, as Schmidl told the newspaper ORF executed. When comparing the 2008/09 winter season with the 2022/23 season, there was a difference of 40 percent. Last but not least, the bed situation in the ski area is also a trigger. There would be no overnight accommodations. However, there is also the fact that having fun in nature doesn’t come cheap. A table shows how expensive skiing in Austria will be this season.

“Future destination” in Austria? Investor believes in ski resort in Carinthia

However, Upper Austrian investor Thomas Seidling sees the ski area as a “future destination”. “We believe very strongly in Heiligenblut,” he told the ORF. In a few years it might be “back to where it maybe even was before,” he explained. However, this requires “many initiatives”.

Not only the infrastructure but also the catering industry had to be rebuilt. Seidling started with the purchase of two hotels. In the upcoming season, however, winter sports fans will have to do without three lifts. In 2022, however, an Austrian ski area had to remain closed due to a lack of snow. (mbr)