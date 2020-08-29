Corona makes domestic travel extremely popular. Your own holiday home is becoming more and more attractive as a place of retreat and investment. What buyers should look out for. From Felix Petruschke

Many Germans now prefer vacation in their own country to long-distance travel. Northern Germany, for example, is currently experiencing a rush of tourists. What is striking: many travelers seem to like their new vacation spots so much that they are considering settling down there, i.e. buying their own holiday apartment or an entire house. The charming ulterior motive: You would have a nice and safe retreat for your vacation or the next lockdown and you could rent out the property for the rest of the year. In this way, the purchase would be more or less self-sufficient.

This kind of consideration goes far beyond virus-induced vacation fantasy. 30 percent of Germans are thinking about buying a holiday home, while five percent have plans to do so. This is shown by a representative survey by Yougov on behalf of Primus Immobilien. “The Corona crisis acts like a catalyst for a trend that we have been observing for years: vacation in your own country,” says Sebastian Fischer, CEO of Primus. Among other things, the property developer develops holiday apartments and hotels on the Baltic Sea. “The trend towards domestic tourism will continue in the medium term.”

In addition to short travel times, the growing interest in climate-friendly behavior also plays a role, says Fischer. “Domestic destinations with unique selling points benefit from this in particular.” According to the survey, almost a third of those interested would prefer to use the holiday property themselves, and a good quarter want to earn money by renting them out. The most important criteria for the perfect holiday home are good rentability, proximity to the beach and a quiet location.

Coastal regions most popular

Almost two thirds of Germans can generally imagine going on vacation on the Baltic Sea coast. The North Sea coast is just behind in second place with 60 percent. Then follow Lake Constance, the Allgäu and the Black Forest. Basically, the more popular a holiday region, the higher the chances of good occupancy of the property and high rental income. At the same time, purchase prices have skyrocketed in recent years – especially in prime locations. The island of Sylt is the most expensive. According to Engel & Völkers, a house with direct access to the sea costs up to 15 million euros. But prices are also rising in other holiday resorts. “We are currently observing an increasing interest in holiday homes, both for private use and for renting,” explains Mirjam Mohr, head of the credit broker’s private customer business Interhyp. The trend is reinforced by the persistently low interest rates.

However, expert Mohr warns urgently of the particularities of the financing of holiday homes: “From equity to ongoing debt service, the loan for a holiday home should be calculated more carefully with a view to possible vacancy times and running costs.” Otherwise, a rainy summer could ruin the entire planning. Interhyp therefore advises that interested parties should bring around 40 percent equity when making a purchase. That is more than twice as much as buying a normal apartment or house. In addition, there are the ancillary purchase costs such as brokerage and notary fees or the real estate transfer tax. Depending on the state, these make up another six to 16 percent of the purchase price.

Anyone who has found a suitable property and clarified the financing should be aware that renting out means a lot of work: For example, anyone who does not live in the immediate vicinity of the property inevitably needs a person of trust on site or has to commission an agency with the management . For an all-round carefree package, landlords have to reckon with costs of at least 20 percent of total sales. This covers any work that may arise, such as cleaning, handing over the keys and gardening, as well as processing bookings. In order not to lose track at first, buyers should draw up a business plan early on and calculate the costs generously.

Legal specifics

Because of the strong demand, in some places, including the North Sea, it is no longer possible to use a house or apartment as a classic second home and to occasionally rent it out. Many communities want to prevent degenerating into ghost places during the winter time, as is the case on Sylt. In some residential areas, permanent residential use must therefore predominate.

However, the situation is different for properties that were planned from the outset as holiday homes or holiday apartments: These can of course continue to be rented as such without restriction. Interested parties should therefore find out about the local legal regulations well in advance of buying their holiday home – otherwise there is a risk of nasty surprises and a lot of trouble.