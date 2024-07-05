Home page World

Many rich people settle on Italy’s picturesque coasts. Prosperity is concentrated in the north. But some communities in the interior of the country can also be found in the ranking.

Portofino – It is a small town, located between the hills of the Italian Riviera coast. It served as a backdrop for many feature films and several episodes of the American soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful”. The municipality of Portofino, with just around 400 inhabitants, is the richest in Italy. This is what the daily newspapers report Sierra Corriere and The Message and refer to an analysis by the Italian Ministry of Finance. The calculation was based on the income tax data for the 2022 tax year, which was collected last year.

The richest town in Italy is the village of Portofino – previous leader now in second place

The village of Portofino is located just under an hour’s drive southeast of Genoa in the Liguria region. The community’s houses are located on rugged hills on the Mediterranean coast, with small boats moored in the natural harbor in front of them. This backdrop obviously has a pull effect on tourists and the wealthy: the 301 income tax payers there earned an average of 90,610 euros in 2022. The rise of the town is remarkable: last year it was only in fourth place with an average income of 39,200 euros. The pull effect also ensures numerous vacationers, which is why Portofino took action in 2023.

The previous leader is now in second place: it is the village of Lajatico in Tuscany. The municipality in the province of Pisa is known among opera fans for Andrea Bocelli’s Teatro del Silenzio. The 1,021 taxpayers there earned an average of 52,955 euros.

Prosperity in Italy is concentrated mainly in the north of the country

In third place is a suburb of the metropolis of Milan: the municipality of Basiglio, with its almost 8,000 inhabitants, is the largest on the podium. The town’s 5,704 taxpayers reported an average income of 49,524 euros in the 2022 fiscal year. This is followed by the municipalities of Briaglia in Piedmont (43,475 euros), Cusago in Lombardy (39,814 euros) and Torre d’Isola, also in Lombardy (36,841 euros).

Portofino (Liguria) 90,610 € Lajatico (Tuscany) 52,955 € Basiglio (Lombardy) 49,524 € Briaglia (Piedmont) 43,475 € Cusago (Lombardy) 39,814 €

The concentration of wealth in the north of Italy is also striking: of the 30 richest municipalities, 17 are in Lombardy, six in Piedmont, three in Liguria, two in Tuscany, and one each in Emilia-Romagna and the Aosta Valley. The southern regions of Italy are nowhere to be found in the ranking.

Overall, the Italian treasury was pleased with higher income tax payments: for the 2022 tax year, it collected 174.2 billion euros. That is an increase of two percent compared to the previous year.