Charge your electric car for free at a holiday park. Sounds attractive.

Of course, it’s not completely free, of course. Someone pays for the costs. And in this case, you are not supposed to do this at all. We are talking about tourists who plug their electric car into the socket at holiday parks.

Charge electric car for free

An excruciatingly slow and inefficient way of loading. But free, because the holiday park pays for the electricity costs. If you then think; yes but who does that anyway. Well, that’s quite a lot of people. So much so that recreational entrepreneurs feel compelled to take action. The Telegraph reports on this.

Employees of recreation parks have a new task. They walk past houses to see if an extension cord has been unrolled from the electric car to the house. If this is the case, the holidaymakers are kindly but urgently requested to cancel this activity.

More and more holiday parks have charging stations. The smaller parks in particular do not yet have this luxury. Investing in a charging infrastructure costs thousands of euros, which is easier for the large parks to pay for. Inge van der Greft, park manager of Land van Bartje in Ees, tells the newspaper that tourists still try to tap power, even if there is a charging station at the park.

In addition to holiday parks, private investors are also on the loose. This group buys a holiday home in the hope of a return. But if a very expensive energy bill subsequently appears, that return disappears like snow in the sun. Fully charging an EV with a 40 kWh battery costs around 16 euros with an electricity price of 0.40 euro cents.

Paying for the (extra) power seems to be a solution for this form of charging terror. Those who consume more than 5 kWh must pay more, for example. Then it will be over with the charging cowboys.

