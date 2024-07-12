Home page World

Rubble, mud and wood as far as the eye can see. A popular holiday region in Italy is feeling the effects of the severe storms in the region.

Locarno – It is the second largest lake Italy’s: The Lake Maggiore is known for its picturesque beauty, surrounded by mountains and green hills. Many places are popular tourist destinations, the water invites you to swim, dive or go boating. But in some parts of the lake, this is just out of the question.

Lake Maggiore is located in both Italy and Switzerland. The popular holiday region is currently struggling with the effects of the storms. © Mats Silvan/Imago

Wood, rubble and mud on Lake Maggiore – clean-up work is in full swing

“The debris field is impressive. Due to the currents, everything that comes into the lake drifts towards the harbor,” Marco Pellegrini, an employee of the Locarno Water Authority, will be at 20min.ch There were also animal carcasses in the water, including a sheep and a cow.

Blue, clear water – not to be seen. Due to the severe storms in Italy, which also raged in Switzerland, Lake Maggiore is currently littered with wood, rubble and mud that is being washed up on the banks and piling up there. The clean-up work is in full swing, even cranes are being used. The work will take several days, says Pellegrini.

Consequences of the storm: large amounts of wood, rubble and mud were washed into Lake Maggiore. © imageBROKER/J. Kruse/Imago

Bathing ban lifted – severe storms cause chaos

The beach resorts are particularly affected. A bathing ban was temporarily imposed in the towns of Locarna, Ascona and Tenero. As the Ticino crisis team announced, this has now been lifted. Nevertheless, bathing should only be done in clear water, and murky areas with flotsam and jetsam should be avoided, as swissinfo.ch reported.

The severe storms had already caused chaos in the region. Residents in the Bavona Valley had to be evacuated, and there were landslides, floods and mudslides. Three German holidaymakers died in a landslide. (mg)